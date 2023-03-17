French Essence is a Fragrance Partner of WPL’s UP Warriorz Team

New Delhi (India), March 17: The Lucknow-based Women’s Premier League Franchisee UP Warriorz team debuted in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) this year. And French Essence added another feather to its cap by being an integral part of the team as Fragrance Partner.

This UP Warriorz franchise is one of the five teams that will be competing in the inaugural season of WPL. With an impressive lineup of talented players led by All-rounder Captain Deepti Sharma, UP Warriorz is sure to make a mark in the tournament. Not only will they bring a fresh perspective to the competition, but they also have a great chance of emerging victorious at the end of it all.

By appointing former England cricketer Jon Lewis as the head coach of the team and Arjuna awardee Anju Jain as an assistant coach is seen as a major step towards achieving excellence in cricket WPL. Jon Lewis is known for his experience and expertise in the game. He also has several years of coaching experience at the county level and will bring his knowledge to the table as head coach of the UP Warriorz team. Anju Jain, on the other hand, was awarded an Arjuna Award for her contribution to Indian cricket. She is well-known for her coaching skills and will be an invaluable asset to Jon Lewis’s team. With their combined knowledge and experience, they are sure to take the UP Warriorz team to new heights in their debut WPL.

Ashley Noffke and Lisa Sthalekar are two of Australia’s most successful cricketing stars. Ashley Noffke, a former Australian cricketer, will be the bowling coach for the upcoming season, while four-time world champion Lisa Sthalekar will be the mentor. Both experienced cricketers have a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to their respective roles in helping to shape the team. With their expertise and guidance, it is sure to be an exciting season ahead for UP Warriorz & WPL fans.

At French Essence, we are delighted to be part of the UP Warriors team as a Fragrance Partner in their journey towards their success. We believe that our Real French perfumes and deodorants can truly bring out the best in their performances and make them stand out, said Dr. Nidhi Gupta, Founder & Director, of French Essence

Further, Dr. Nidhi quipped Cricket is an integral part of India’s culture and heritage. It has been a source of joy, entertainment and national pride for decades. By launching the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Women’s cricket is set to take a massive leap forward and is expected to provide a platform for female cricketers to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level. This will help in developing a culture where female cricketers can reach their full potential and inspire more young girls to take up cricket as a sport.

As we look forward to this cricket season, we can expect it to be a thrilling ride full of exciting moments and memories. With the team’s hard work and dedication, this season promises to be even more spectacular than before. We should all strive to encourage the team in their endeavours and create an atmosphere that will help them reach their goals. This season will be a fascinating insight into the depth of cricket in India and a high-octane ride for cricket lovers!

Indeed we at French Essence are grateful to be an integral part of this journey with WPL’s UP Warriorz Team, Dr. Nidhi concluded.

About French Essence:

French Essence’s range of perfumes and deodorants is available in a variety of unique scents and colourful bottles, which are reason enough to make friends with these fragrances as they speak about one’s personal style and personality.

French Essence by Spectraa Care Private Limited is the brand of Vanesa Cosmetics Private Limited, a leading aerosol manufacturing company in India, operating with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at places in North India since 1970 and producing over six million units every month.

