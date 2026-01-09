French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India for AI Impact Summit in February

New Delhi, Jan 9 French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed to visit India for the AI Impact Summit to be held in February.

He said this while addressing the Diplomatic Corps, where he also talked about the successes of French diplomacy in 2025.

"Let's finally look at what we have managed to achieve together, the successes of French diplomacy last year- the Artificial Intelligence summit. The whole world came to Paris. We made progress on this, and we co-chaired it with Prime Minister Modi, and next month, I'll be in India to follow up," said Macron.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, earlier during a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot, had also mentioned that India would be expecting President Macron soon. The two countries are active in the international arena, they are committed to multipolarity, and their working together is important not only for the bilateral relationship but also for stabilising global politics.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, reaffirming the strength of the India–France strategic partnership and exchanging views on contemporary global developments at a time of significant geopolitical and economic transition.

“Delighted to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France today and convey warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Deeply appreciate his perspectives on contemporary global developments and positive sentiments for our Strategic Partnership,” EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on social media platform X.

India and France share a long-standing strategic partnership spanning defence, space, civil nuclear cooperation, clean energy, and the Indo-Pacific.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit and is scheduled for February 19-20 in New Delhi.

It will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

Ahead of the Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a roundtable with Indian AI startups at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Prime Minister exhorted India’s AI startups to ensure that their models are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and based on data privacy principles.

He also urged them to work towards global leadership from India, as the country can promote affordable and inclusive AI, as well as frugal innovation globally.

PM Modi highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in bringing about transformation in society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor