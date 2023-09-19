Fresca Juices Unveils Fresca Gold Aam ka Ras: Redefining the Aam Ras Category with Unbelievable Value!

New Delhi (India), September 19: Fresca Juices, the name synonymous with refreshment and innovation, is proud to unveil its latest game-changer: Fresca Gold Aam ka Ras. In the heart of India’s bustling markets, we’re making waves with this remarkable creation.

A tantalizing 200ml aseptic pack, bursting with the rich flavor of Mango Alphonso pulp, all for an astonishing MRP of just Rs. 20/-. Fresca Juices is bringing you an unparalleled mango experience at an unbeatable price.

India’s fruit drink and fruit juices market is a behemoth, valued at a staggering 15,000 crores. But we’re not just here to blend in; we’re here to stand out. Fresca Gold Aam ka Ras is a category disruptor, and they are daring to be different. No other brand, regional or national, offers such high-quality Aam Ras at this incredible price point.

But it’s not just about what’s inside the pack; it’s the packaging itself. Their aseptic wonder comes dressed in a vibrant laminated color carton, a first in the market. And to seal the deal, they have added a touch of magic with holographic stamping, ensuring authenticity and security like never before.

Mr. Akhil Gupta, MD, Fresca Juices, Said “At Fresca Juices, our commitment is to deliver exceptional value to our customers while upholding the highest standards of quality and authenticity, Fresca Gold Aam ka Ras embodies this commitment, offering an unbeatable mango experience at an unprecedented price. It’s a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

With a distribution network that spans across northern states and over 5 lakh retail outlets, Fresca Gold Aam ka Ras will soon become a household favourite from the majestic Kashmir to the vibrant Varanasi. At Fresca Juices, they are not just introducing a new product; they are redefining the Aam Ras category. They are not just adding to our turnover; we’re adding value—100 crores of it.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.frescajuices.com

