Freshara Agro Exports Limited Charts Its European Foray with Strategic Acquisitions in Spain | Strengthening Its Global Presence

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 1: Freshara Agro Exports Limited has moved forward with a key international growth initiative, underscoring its focus on expanding across global agri-food markets.

In line with a Board decision taken on December 22, 2025, the Company has approved the acquisition of 100% equity stake in two Spain-based Special Purpose VehiclesConservas Selectas Espanolas, S.L. and Gandin Invest, S.L.as informed to the National Stock Exchange in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

The proposed acquisitions are intended to support Freshara's entry into the European market by creating a presence in Spain and broadening access to key export destinations, forming an integral part of the Company's international expansion plans, subject to completion within the disclosed timelines.

A Turnaround-Led Spain Entry Strategy

Freshara's European expansion is anchored in a structured turnaround approach, involving the acquisition of assets emerging from the insolvency process of Aceitunas Sarasa, S.A.U. This strategy enables the company to enter the European market with ready infrastructure, operational continuity, and experienced local ecosystems already in place.

* Operational Pillar: Through Conservas Selectas Espanolas, S.L., Freshara will oversee the processing and packaging of premium olive products, ensuring alignment with European quality standards.

* Asset Pillar: Through Gandin Invest, S.L., the company secures ownership of production facilities and real estate, providing long-term operational security and scalability.

Investment Outlay and Financial Commitment

To ensure a smooth and sustainable transition into European operations, Freshara has committed significant capital across multiple operational layers:

* Total Investment: Approximately ₹82.5 crore across both Spanish entities

* Acquisition Cost: ~₹7.5 crore for base equity and ~₹7.5 crore toward mortgage obligations

* Inventory & Materials: ~₹45 crore allocated for raw materials and packaging to initiate production

* Liquidity Support: ~₹22.5 crore earmarked for working capital to manage day-to-day operations

The transaction is targeted for completion by March 31, 2026, a timeline that underscores the company's execution-driven global strategy.

Performance Snapshot

(As per publicly available information compiled from third-party database i.e. website Screener.in (as on 28th Dec, 2025))

* Market Capitalisation: ~₹418 crore

* P/E Ratio: ~12.9

* Revenue (TTM): ~₹281 crore

* Net Profit (TTM): ~₹32 crore

* ROE: ~37%, ROCE: ~25%

* Debtor days reduced from 259 to 122

The above metrics are derived from publicly available sources and are indicative in nature.

Strategic Impact and Long-Term Vision

Beyond numbers, the Spain acquisitions integrate Freshara into Europe's deep-rooted food culture while complementing its established expertise in preserved vegetables and gherkins. This diversification strengthens the company's resilience and enhances its ability to serve premium global markets.

* Global Reach: Strengthening a supply network spanning over 40 countries, including major markets such as the USA and Russia

* Farmer Integration: Continued collaboration with over 4,000 farmers in Tamil Nadu, aligning agricultural practices with international sustainability and traceability standards

About Freshara Agro Exports Limited

Freshara Agro Exports Limited specialises in preserved vegetables and gherkins and operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu. The company has received multiple recognitions from FIEO and ASSOCHAM for its contributions to sustainable agriculture and export-led growth.

As it advances toward 2026, Freshara stands as a compelling example of India's agri-export capabilities scaling confidently onto the global stage.

