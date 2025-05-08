Friends to Partners: WanderOn - India's Fastest Growing Travel Brand

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 8: It only takes one trip, one dream, and one community to change the way we see the world.

Ever dreamed of living out your own "Yeh Jawani Hai Dewani" like Bunny and Naina? Or do you want to take a trip with your friends like "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara"? Either way, WanderOn promises you the best time of your life.

In today's world, loneliness is hidden behind mobile screens, people don't have friends, and social media has become their reality. WanderOn offers something rare: real connections that act as a solution to bring people together with the same mindset.

From helping them fight their social anxiety to becoming friends while exploring interesting destinations, within a few years, the company has built a travel family where laughter is louder than notifications, friendships are deeper than comments, and every journey feels like a Bollywood adventure waiting to happen.

How did it all start?

It all began in 2018 when a young boy from NIT Kurukshetra dared to quit his job and build a travel tech company. Switching his career from engineering to entrepreneurship, the hunger for adventure encouraged him to take the biggest risk of his life. But all he asked:

"What if we create a place where solo travellers could meet like-minded people, travel together, and make memories, not just checklists?"

The answer was India's fastest-growing travel community, WanderOn Travel Experiences.

As they say, "Where there is will, there is a way"; the same happened with the CEO, Govind Gaur, who brought his other 4 members on board while on the trip. As he says,

"Getting other board members is like marrying them, and what better way to know the person than a trip?"

Maybe this is the reason for becoming not only the leading travel community in India, but also famous for finding your love match. You can guess WanderOn's impact on people's lives when they find their "happy ending" on these trips.

One such beautiful story is of Shivangi from Bombay and Bhavesh from Calcutta, who met during a WanderOn trip to Himachal. From sharing chai in the mountains to sharing dreams, a one and half year later, they exchanged their wedding vows. A simple journey turned into a lifelong adventure all because two strangers trusted WanderOn to write their love story.

When the company started, many big players were already ruling the Indian market. But it's been a hoot that WanderOn, as a company, outshone them in the country but also touched new benchmarks with international travellers.

With around 1.5 lakh plus travellers, WanderOn became the SRK of the travel world. Just like how SRK often realises his love late, the company took its time to enter, but captured every heart once it did, especially with its Ladakh Biking Trips.

If you are wondering exactly how they did that? The answer is simple by adding the personal touch to the well-curated itineraries. While every other company was selling the package, WanderOn wanted to offer a lifetime experience by adding their personal touch, and that's where their "Trip Captain" entered.

Someone who's not just a guide, but a best friend, a secret-keeper, and the one who'll click your perfect jumping shot at the top of a mountain. Whether it's dancing to Bollywood beats at midnight on a bus ride or sharing stories around a bonfire, these trip captains are fully committed to making your journey a memorable one!

Being from a small town, GG always valued relationships over anything, which clearly reflects in WanderOn's DNA. The trip captains, retention teams, operations team or the sales team are all there to help you throughout your trip. And if you are lucky enough, who knows, maybe the man himself will be your next team captain!

With Mr. Gaur leading by example, the team strongly believes:

"At WanderOn, you are not just booking a trip. You are booking a thousand new memories."

This helped them not only to enter the 100 crore club game but also maintain their 4.9 Google rating. It says a lot about customer commitment when the CEO guides your journey himself. Even after building an army of hundreds, GG didn't take his customers for granted, which contributed to WanderOn's success.

As one traveller, Rashi Jain, went on a Himachal Backpacking trip puts it:

"I came for a solo trip but left with a family. Thank you, WanderOn, for making travel feel like home!"

But this is just the mere scratch of what WanderOn wants to achieve. By reaching 100 crores in 2025, they just announced to the world that they are getting started and it's better to watch out. For the company, this is just a milestone of a starting point with no finish line.

WanderOn now dreams even bigger: global expansion, luxury community travel, travel festivals, and tech-driven personalisation are all on the horizon. Guided by strong ethics, GG and his company prioritise customers and nurture meaningful relationships.

About the magic that happens when you travel not alone, but together. Because at the end of the day, it's not just the places you go. It's the people you meet along the way that turn a journey into a story worth telling.

So for WanderOn "Picture abhi baki hai mere dost....!"

