From a HomeGrown Label to a PAN India DTC brand - Paaduks has grown 12 times since its leadership transition in 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (/PNN): Paaduks, a pioneer of the sustainable footwear category in India has tracked a 12X business growth since its leadership transition in 2020. The brand started out as a homegrown label back in 2013 and focused on upcycling footwear from waste and old materials like tyres, cork, jute and other upcycled and recycled materials. Today, it has grown into an emerging new-age DTC brand under the leadership of Mr Amit Jain, who acquired the brand in 2020. Since 2020, even under the circumstances of an unprecedented pandemic, Paaduks has grown 12 times and evolved into a technology-led environment future first brand that very recently introduced India's very first Biodegradable Soles.

When Amit acquired Paaduks in 2020, he immediately understood the product's advantages and evolving marketing needs. As an emerging business leader and entrepreneur who believes in innovation, he foresaw that the brand has hidden potential which can be expanded further to break the clutter in the sustainable footwear categories. Today, Amit spearheads Paaduks with this vision and has created a team of 30 eco-fashion fanatics who are fueling the brand's potential from the inside while staying committed to the values of genuineness, authenticity and business ethics.

Amit, shares, "Sustainability is a conscious way of living, a mindset which was deeply rooted in our way of life but got lost over the years in the wake of fast life and fashion. However, it is slowly finding its way back. With the realisation of the potential crisis of climate change the western world and the Indian market are taking small steps to create a sustainable future through planet-friendly tech and initiatives and channels of education and awareness. Paaduks is an endeavour to create a holistic sustainable future."

He further adds, "Today 1.8 billion tyres are disposed of worldwide per year. With Paaduks we are actively addressing this problem of toxic landfills with the solution of recycling or upcycling old tyres that help in delaying the dumping of toxicity into landfill. We are consistently evolving and gradually innovating at Paaduks. Currently, we are the only Indian footwear brand which has introduced a 100 per cent Biodegradable Sole. We will soon be graduating our technology and bringing to our consumers a 100 per cent Biodegradable footwear collection in the coming months of 2023.

The combination of knowledge and clarity stemmed by Amit Jain has grown Paaduks by 12 folds. When scrutinized as a brand, Paaduks has made its way to the hearts of more than 1,00,000 Indians including prominent influential personalities like Milind Soman, Abhay Deol, Arman Malik and Arvind Krishnan. Paaduks initially catered only to a few cities of Maharashtra and Karnataka and has now expanded its business markets under the leadership of Amit Jain, capturing all of Southern India and more cities in Maharashtra. The environment-friendly footwear brand is now paving its way in all of the nation's megacities, as well as the northeast and northwest states of the country.

To know more about the brand and check out the range of Paaduks visit - https://paaduks.com/

