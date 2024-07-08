From Accounting to Marketing: Experience the Future of Business at Odoo Community at India's Mega Event

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 8: Odoo is an all-in-one suite of business management apps designed for businesses working across all industries and verticals. Odoo's seamless integration across all its apps allows companies to streamline their processes and scale much faster than they would have with legacy solutions.

Odoo is a cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes, be it start-ups or enterprises. As an open-source suite of apps, Odoo offers a transparent platform for customizations, allowing businesses to build tailored solutions that cater to specific business needs.

Odoo Community Days India 2024: India's Biggest Tech & Business Event is here!

Business leaders and professionals across India need to gear up for the country's largest Tech and business event of the year. Coming to the Mahatma Mandir convention center, Gandhinagar, India on August 23 - 24; The Odoo Community Days 2024, is India's biggest business event open to all professionals and tech enthusiasts.

The Odoo Community Days are an excellent opportunity to not just learn Odoo but also understand digital transformation and business management using cutting-edge tech solutions. The event is spread across six exclusive sessions and tracks covering major aspects of running a business.

Mini events at the Odoo Community Days:

* Accounting Day: Designed as an insightful entry point to the world of Odoo accounting, the event will help accountants reinvent their roles with a focus on automation.

* HR Innovation Day: Will be your go-to event to learn everything you need to know about managing your HR activities using Odoo's platform.

* Logistics and Manufacturing Day: Leaning into Odoo's biggest strengths, the event will be a transformative experience exploring the future of logistics and manufacturing.

* Marketing Day: Learn to stay ahead of the curve by attending this special event on leveraging Odoo for your marketing efforts.

* Developer forum day: An exclusive opportunity to get in touch with Odoo's RnD team, the event will be a masterclass on developing industry apps.

* F&B Innovation Day: A dedicated event exploring Odoo's powerful POS system to transform your restaurant and retail business.

Why you should attend?

Learn

Featuring insightful sessions and keynotes from Odoo's founder and others, the Odoo Community Days are going to be an excellent opportunity not just to learn more about Odoo but also about running a business in general.

Network

The dedicated networking sessions at the event will provide the 10000+ attendees with an opportunity to connect and collaborate with business prospects.

Grow

Discover cutting-edge technologies and solutions to catapult your business and career to the next level!

Register today to become a part of India's biggest Open-source community!

Registrations for the Odoo Community Days 2024 are open and the slots are filling up quickly! Visit Odoo.com/india to learn more and register for the event!

Grab your chance to be a part of India's fastest-growing tech and business community today!

