From Alia Bhatt to Radhika Madan, here's a look at the unabashed, unapologetic strong characters played by leading actresses

New Delhi [India], July 7: Gone are the days when movies showcased female actors as mere damsels in distress waiting for their knights in shining armours. Over the years, Indian Cinema has witnessed several Sheroes fighting their own battles in true badass styles!

From firing guns to packing a punch, our leading ladies can do it all. Denoting the paradigm shift in the narratives of female representation, actors are taking up strong characters that mirror the empowered women of the society. Here's a look at some of the most impressive performances by female actors that broke the mould to reveal their unapologetic strong sides:

Alia Bhatt: Shedding the glam image, Alia Bhatt delivered one of her finest performances as the rural, migrant girl in Udta Punjab. Rising above the atrocities of situations, Alia's character exhibits the true strength of women by fighting her battles fiercely in the transition from a daily wage worker to a drug peddler and beyond.

Anushka Sharma: Having played the quintessential bubbly girl in her previous films, Anushka Sharma broke the mould with a bang in her maiden production NH10. Challenging the gender stereotypes, Anushka Sharma's raw and power-packed action sequences set with the backdrop of the fight against social evils connected with the audience earning her praises and love for her performance.

Rani Mukherjee: Rani Mukherjee's Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani broke the clutter of the male-dominated cop spectrum. Her fearless and savage attitude impressed everyone rooting for her victory over the racket of flesh trade. Channelling the angry young woman persona, Rani Mukherjee's Mardaani was a strong message for women to be their own Sheroes.

Deepika Padukone: Ram-Leela presented Deepika Padukone in an all-new avatar. Being unapologetic in her demeanour, Leela was a total street-smart girl who fought her battles with head held high. Channeling the go-getter attitude mixed with passion, Padukone did everything her character demanded with utmost swag, resonating the modern, independent women of contemporary society.

Radhika Madan: Picking unconventional roles since the beginning of her career, Radhika Madan has portrayed some of the most unabashed female characters in recent times. Especially with Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Radhika as Shanta presented an easy charm and natural swag along with fierce passion and hard-core action. Living life queen-size, Radhika challenged the norms of the gender stereotypes to play a truly refreshing badass character.

