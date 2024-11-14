From Brokering to Building: The Rise of Tatvam Group in Gujarat’s Real Estate Market

Founded on April 1, 2010, Ahmedabad-based Tatvam Group has quickly ascended in Gujarat’s competitive real estate market under the visionary leadership of Mr. Jignesh Thakar, its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). From starting as a real estate consultant to transforming into a full-fledged development company, Mr. Jignesh has leveraged his decades of experience to craft a diverse portfolio that meets the varied demands of today’s real estate clients. Mr. Jignesh’s expertise has propelled Tatvam Group to impressive heights, now operating in both Ahmedabad and the emerging smart city of Dholera. Through its three distinct brands—Tatvam Estate in Ahmedabad, Tatvam Realty Pvt. Ltd., and Richers Realty Pvt. Ltd. in Dholera—the group has firmly established itself as a significant player in Gujarat's real estate sector. Tatvam Group’s Ahmedabad office focuses on sales, purchase, rental, pre-lease, and investment in properties, catering to the high-demand market. In Dholera, the group, through Tatvam Realty and Richers Realty, specializes in the sale of non-agricultural residential plots, capitalizing on the future growth potential of India’s first greenfield smart city.

A member of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), Tatvam Group has received several awards under Mr. Jignesh’s leadership. Their reputation for transparency and trust has become a hallmark, distinguishing the group in both Ahmedabad and Dholera. In Ahmedabad, Tatvam Group has contributed to multiple high-profile projects, especially in sought-after areas like Sindhu Bhavan Road, affirming their leadership in the local market. Over the past two years, Tatvam Group has strategically expanded into Dholera with projects like "Tatvam Parisar-1," a large-scale residential development that was met with overwhelming success. Following the triumph of Parisar-1, Mr. Jignesh and his team have initiated two additional projects, Tatvam Parisar-2 and 3, further solidifying their presence in Dholera’s burgeoning market. Meanwhile, Richers Realty Pvt. Ltd. has also launched new initiatives in the region, demonstrating Mr. Jignesh’s commitment to fostering growth and development in India’s first smart city.

Looking forward, Tatvam Group, guided by Mr. Jignesh’s forward-thinking strategies, is poised to launch another significant project in Dholera. As the city positions itself as a hub for modern infrastructure, Tatvam Group’s expansion into this smart city represents an exciting new chapter for Mr. Jignesh and his team, who continue to offer high-quality residential and commercial real estate solutions. In just over a decade, Tatvam Group’s evolution from a small brokerage to a leading real estate developer marks Mr. Jignesh Thakar’s dedication, expertise, and vision. With an expanding portfolio in Ahmedabad and Dholera, the group exemplifies the power of growth, quality, and trust in Gujarat’s ever-competitive real estate landscape.