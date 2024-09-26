From Curriculum to Exams: The Complete CMA Course Overview

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 26: Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, the global accounting and auditing market is set to attract millions of aspirants towards its expanding opportunities. Considering this growth, many professionals today are aiming for a career in finance by clinching a CMA degree.

The role of Certified Management Accountant, or the CMA course, has been quite popular over time, especially among students who want to succeed in the thriving field of finance. This course offers aspirants a thorough understanding of business communications, management accounting, business economics, and more, empowering them with all the skills essential for success in these fields.

Did you know that CMA professionals usually earn as much as 21% more than those without certifications? In some regions, it can be as high as even 43%!

The current average CMA salary in India usually ranges from INR 4,00,000 to INR 12,00,000 per annum.

If you, too, are someone who is curious about the US CMA course and what it entails, then you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive overview of the CMA course details, its eligibility criteria, the average duration, curriculum information and more.

Let's start with the basics first!

What is CMA?

The CMA, or the Certified Management Accountant, is a highly acclaimed professional certification by the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA). It consists of three levels and focuses on financial planning, analysis, decision, ethics, support and control.

The CMA course, powered by Imarticus, lasts about 6 to 8 months, providing aspiring candidates with enough time to prepare for and pass all the levels of the examination.

Eligibility Criteria for a CMA Course

Before applying for this course, it is essential to know the eligibility criteria. Here's an overview of the eligibility criteria for the CMA course to apply for.

Foundation Course

Candidates appearing for the foundation course must have-

* Passed class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board

* A diploma in Rural Service from the National Council for Higher Education

* Age 18 or above at the time of application

* Completed Commerce Examination or earned a National Diploma from AICTE or State Board of Technical Education

Intermediate Course

Candidates appearing for the intermediate course must have-

* Completed and passed the class 12 exam

* Cleared the CMA Foundation exam

* Cleared Part 1 of the CAT exam, offered by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India/possess a Bachelor's degree in any relevant discipline except fine arts

* Passed CA foundation of ICSI/Intermediate of ICAI

Final Course

Candidates appearing for the final course must have-

* Passed the foundation and intermediate levels of the CMA course

* Completed at least 15 months of practical training

* Registered for the final course at least four months before

* Submitted all required proofs of practical training

CMA Course Syllabus Details

The CMA course is divided into three parts, and candidates need to sit for 20 papers to avail of the certification.

* Foundation Course

The foundation course consists of four papers, namely:

* Fundamentals of Ethics

* Fundamentals of Economics and Management

* Fundamentals of Laws and Ethics

* Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics

* Intermediate Course

The intermediate course of the CMA is divided into two groups, comprising four papers each.

They include:

* Final Course

Similar to the intermediate level, the final course is divided into two groups and consists of four papers each.

Conclusion

The CMA course will undoubtedly be a wise investment for pursuing management accounting and finance career. From high earning potential to global recognition, the list of benefits it brings is endless. Additionally, upon completing the CMA course, you can explore multiple job profiles, including finance manager, cost accountant, cost controller and internal auditor, to name a few.

On that note, we recommend the US CMA course offered by Imarticus Learning. It is an advanced-level credential designed explicitly for accountants and financial professionals. With this program, you will master all the crucial skills required to excel in accounting and finance.

The best part? After you enrol, you will get limitless access to CMA course books, question banks, and revision tools. Additionally, we provide a money-back guarantee to each of our candidates since your success will always be our highest priority!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor