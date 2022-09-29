From Doctor to Glammonn Miss India 2022 Dr. Rashmi Rajendra

Mumbai, September 29: Along with being a doctor, there was always a great inclination in my heart to act. Where in 2020, after coming back from Russia, she joined the theatre group along with doing medical practice. Dr. Rashmi Rajendra, a resident of Mumbai’s Glamm Onn Miss India 2022, shared her experience of winning the title. Rashmi, 27, completed her MBBS at Tambov State University, Russia. After which, she did an internship in Seth GSMC and KEM Hospital Mumbai and is currently working in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Rashmi’s childhood happened with adventure sports and judo, karate, parasailing, and horse riding under military upbringing. Along with this, she is also a passionate Indian classical and freestyle dancer.

Talking about her journey from hospitality to fashion and glamour, Rashmi said, “I have always been passionate about breaking boundaries and facing new challenges in life. In such a situation, after completing my medical studies, I dreamed of fulfilling my passion. I took inspiration from the people working with me. I saw that my friends, besides being capable doctors, are excellent actors, directors and writers who have participated in many drama competitions. With them, I participated in a competition to hone my acting skills and stood first. This gave me the direction to forge my new path in fashion and glamour.

Beyond that, I tried my luck at Glamm Onn and won the prestigious competition. My very first mentors in the industry were Man Dua, Amit Dua, Ritu Shivpuri, Jeet Gill, Monika Bhadauria, Dilsha, Pooja Bimrah, Ranny Sharma, Lokesh Sharma, Dr Varun Katyal, Nikhil Kalra, and their team supported me a lot in my journey. Not only professionally but also personally, they made me aware of the nuances of the glamour industry. Along with this, I have been able to reach this stage with the courage my mother, father, brother, sister and brother-in-law gave me.

