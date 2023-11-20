From Dreams to Centuries: The Unmatched Journey of Virat Kohli in the 2023 World Cup: Dr Vivek Bindra

New Delhi (India), November 20: Cricket, a sport that has captured hearts all around the globe, has become one of the most popular and loved sports in the world. It is one of the sport that has been celebrated widely all around the world. Be it T20 tournaments or World Cups, India has stood still in every match including 2011 World Cup.

However, in this 2023 World Cup Final, India was playing against Australia Where India Lost the match by 6 wickets. Australia won the match with immense planning & execution as India lost 3 out of all important players in the early stages.

Attended by the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi and other celebrities, this match would be remembered as remarkable because India in the history of cricket reached into finals without losing a single match.

Broke all the Records in Semi-Finals

Sachin Tendulkar is considered to be the greatest Batsman in the history of Indian Cricket attaining 49 centuries. In 2023, Virat Kohli broke his record with his 50th century during the World Cup Semi-finals. Considered to be the Arjuna of Cricket, Chase Master and GOAT(greatest of all time) of the Indian Cricket team.

King Kohli is the first Asian who has won ICC Awards 9 times, the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Holding the title of highest Instagram followers, Kohli has 263 million followers on Instagram beating actor and producer Priyanka Chopra by 173.1 Million followers. Let’s talk about who he is and how he becomes a consistent performer of the Indian Cricket team.

Stubborn to Win

Born in a middle-class family, his dreams were not middle-class at all. At the age of 3 years, he held a bat and in class 1st, he gave his first shot. Witnessing the craze for cricket, his father admitted him to West Delhi Cricket Academy.

His stubbornness to win made him play with his seniors and the era of King Kohli began. In a T20 match in 2016, he injured his wrist and got 10 stitches but his stubbornness to win was above his pain. He became man of the match for scoring 75 runs in 51 balls. After two days, he again became the Man of the Match for Royal Challengers Bangalore, securing 113 runs on 50 balls.

The King of Consistency: Never-Say-Die Attitude

The major reason behind becoming King Kohli from Virat Kohli is his consistency. Unlike other people, he was the person who gave his life to cricket. Since childhood, he had only one dream that is to play cricket. He hasn’t attended any event in his life as he used to practice around 6-8 hours a day with the same dedication, he became the star of the junior team at the age of 13, Captain of under15, under19 World Cup team and was also selected for the Indian team in 2008. It was his consistent action that made him the King of Cricket and the greatest of all time.

Interpretation of Possibility in Every Difficulty

Believing in a possibility in every difficult situation has made King Kohli, the Arjuna of Mahabharata. He and his father wanted him to be in the Indian Cricket team. However, the Kolkata Ranji match of 2006 was the key for him to enter the Indian Cricket team. On the first day of the match, Delhi made 130 runs for 5 wickets and Kohli had to make 40 runs the next day for his century but at the end of the day, he heard about the demise of his father.

He was so dedicated towards fulfilling his father’s dream, that he convinced his family for a delayed cremation ceremony. He helped Delhi win the match, entered the Indian Cricket team and finally fulfilled his father’s dream.

His interpretation of his father’s death made him more focused, and more responsible towards his love for cricket. However, there was a phase where his century rate was only 2% in 2019-2022 but he came back stronger and increased the century rate by 10 times in the 2023 world cup.

Today’s youth who are wasting their time on social media, should be more focused on consistent learning. However, I am also on a mission to provide focused learning to upcoming entrepreneurs through Billionaire’s Blueprint. This course will answer all the questions of business around the clock.

Controlled Aggression: Channelled Emotions at Field

Kohli was not only a brilliant player but he also knew the ways to channel his anger. In 2014, Australians were sledging Kohli by calling him ‘a spoiled brat’. He was so focused on channelling his anger and senses, that he slapped them in their face by becoming a stand-out performer for India with 4 centuries in 4 matches.

In the third match, he helped India beat the Australian team by playing one of his best innings of 169 runs. The Australian player David Warner stated for Kohli, “Don’t poke the bear, it will only make him play better”.

A Cricketer With character

Being one of the best players in the Indian team, he never showcased an attitude towards the same or towards opposite team members. Steve Smith has a ball-tampering charge and he did come back in 2019 during the World Cup. He was accused of the same by the Indian fans in the field whereas Kohli came and guided the audience to let go of the negativity.

Another example of his humility is when he gives his cotton red thread (given by his father as a symbol of success) to Sachin Tendulkar at the time of his retirement. He gave this to admire Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli also received the ICC “Spirit of Cricket” award which accolades for a heart-warming gesture during the 2019 World Cup.

If Fit then Hit: Fitness Freak

Kohli was not always that of a fitness freak. In the 2012 IPL, Kohli introspected his health and his lack of fitness level as compared to his counterparts. He increased his gym time, did hard work, became gluten-free, off-wheat and more. With his determination, he is now known as the quickest player among the wickets, one of the best fielders in the world, and one of the fittest players in the world.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor