From Dreams To Reality: Aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale Puts India On The Map At Dakar Rally 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: aerpace Racer and Director of aerpace Industries Limited, Mr. Sanjay Takale, has made history as the first Indian to compete in the classic 4×4 category of the prestigious Dakar Rally. Demonstrating unparalleled determination, Mr. Takale finished an impressive 18th overall and 10th in his class out of 96 global participants. This remarkable feat was achieved at Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, in what is regarded as the world's toughest rally. The accomplishment has been officially recognized and posted by the FIA.

Sponsored by aerpace Industries Limited and Compagnie Saharienne, Mr. Takale's journey began at Stage 1 from the 47th position. Overcoming grueling terrains and fierce competition, he steadily climbed the ranks. In Stage 3, he achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian to secure 7th position in a stage, a moment of immense pride for Indian motorsport. His determination was further evident in Stage 12, where he again achieved a 5th-place at stage finish, culminating in an overall ranking of 18th by the rally's conclusion.

Ravi Soni, Executive Director of aerpace Industries Limited, congratulated Mr. Takale, saying, “Mr. Sanjay's performance at Dakar is a testament to his resilience and relentless pursuit of excellence. At aerpace Industries Limited, we are honored to support his groundbreaking journey, which showcases the spirit of innovation and determination. His success is a proud moment for India and a beacon of inspiration for future racers.”

Mr. Takale's Dakar journey was not without challenges, including a navigational error in Stage 2 that momentarily set him back. However, his unwavering focus and determination saw him recover swiftly, climbing to 26th by Stage 6 and ultimately finishing in the top 20.

Reflecting on achieving this milestone on his very first attempt at Dakar, Mr. Takale shared, “Competing in Dakar has been a lifelong dream. It's not just a rally—it's the ultimate test of endurance and spirit. This accomplishment is a victory for every Indian who dares to dream. I am deeply thankful to aerpace Industries Limited and Compagnie Saharienne for believing in me.”

The Dakar Rally is renowned for its grueling conditions and relentless demands, testing racers' physical and mental endurance to the limits. Mr. Takale's stellar performance stands as a landmark for Indian motorsport, inspiring the next generation of racers to aim higher and dream bigger.

About aerpace Industries Limited

aerpace Industries Limited is pioneering a transformative mobility ecosystem that seamlessly integrates air and ground solutions to connect communities and empower economies. With its commitment to sustainability and innovation, aerpace Industries Limited supports trailblazers like Mr. Sanjay Takale, championing progress, resilience, and excellence in every endeavor.

