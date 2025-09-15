From Engineering Desk to Video Editing Empire: Mukul Purohit’s Journey on Engineer’s Day

New Delhi [India], September 15: Today, while India celebrates the spirit of problem-solvers and builders on Engineer's Day, here's a story of one engineer who didn't stop at machines — he built a content machine.

Meet Mukul Purohit, an engineering graduate turned founder of Kontent Media, one of India's fastest-growing video editing and content companies — editing over 3,500+ minutes of content every month for top-tier brands like Dhan, Upstox, Motilal Oswal, Groww, and more.

Not All Engineers Build Machines — Some Build Ecosystems

“I was an engineer who couldn't code. But I could solve problems — and that's what founders really do.”

With just ₹200 per reel and a four-year-old laptop, Mukul started alone in a study room in his hometown Bikaner.

Fast forward to 2025 — Kontent Media is now a multi-crore bootstrapped operation with 20+ full-time employees, 30+ freelance editors across India, and active expansion into the UAE & global markets.

What changed?

“I stopped chasing perfection.

I focused on execution, delivery, and scale — the engineering mindset applied to content.”

Scaling a Bootstrapped Content Engine

While most agencies fall in love with aesthetics, Mukul treated content like infrastructure — with SLAs, SOPs, and strict on-time delivery.

His approach:

Build repeatable, scalable systems

Hire operators who think like engineers

Prioritize speed + reliability over abstract creativity

Create 100 videos, not 1 “perfect” one

“We're the Blinkit of video edits. Fast, reliable, desi, and built for scale.”

And Now, Going Regional + Global

In 2025, Mukul is again ahead of the curve — launching India's first multilingual editing suite, enabling brands to create content in Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, and more.

Why?

Because the future of content is regional, and no one understands Indian markets better than those who built for it first.

Conclusion

From a small study room in Bikaner to powering global content delivery, Mukul Purohit's journey is an ode to the engineering spirit of problem-solving, scalability, and innovation. On this Engineer's Day, his story reminds us that not all engineers code — some engineer the future of storytelling.

