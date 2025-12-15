From Grassroots to Global: IIA Udyog Samman 2025 Celebrates India's New Industrial Champions

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 15: The Indian Industries Association (IIA), Delhi State, successfully hosted the IIA Udyog Samman 2025 at the JNU Convention Centre, Auditorium 1, New Delhi, marking a defining milestone in IIA's 40-year legacy of empowering India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The prestigious ceremony was organised under the leadership of Dr Mamtamayi Priyadarshini, IIA Delhi State Chairperson, with the guidance of Mr Dinesh Goyal, National President, IIA.

Held from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, startups and MSME entrepreneurs from Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, reflecting the growing national and global relevance of India's MSME ecosystem.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr Mamtamayi Priyadarshini described IIA Udyog Samman 2025 as a grand twin celebrationhonouring four decades of IIA's dedicated service to the MSME fraternity, while celebrating the pivotal contribution of MSMEs to India's GDP, employment generation and the nation's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Her address set an inspiring tone, emphasising excellence, collaboration and inclusive industrial growth.

The event witnessed distinguished participation from senior leaders and subject experts. Dr Sanjay Mayukh, National Media Co-Head, BJP, highlighted how trust, national narrative and effective media engagement play a critical role in strengthening confidence within India's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Mr. Dinesh Goyal, National President, IIA, in his keynote address, underscored the expanding role of MSMEs in India's economic transformation and announced two upcoming national exposthe IIA International Tourism & Hospitality Expo 2025 (18-19 December at Hotel Taj Ganges, Varanasi) and the India Food Expo 2026 (16-18 January at Regalia Greens, Lucknow)urging MSME leaders to participate actively.

Representing the government perspective, Dr R. K. Bharti, Director, MSME, spoke on regulatory reforms and policy initiatives aimed at easing compliance and enabling business expansion. Mr C. Shivam Aggarwal, Scientist, BIS, emphasised the critical importance of quality standards and certification in building global trust and ensuring market access.

The knowledge sessions featured eminent speakers, including Dr Lakshmikant Pandey (IIA CEC Member), who encouraged MSMEs to adopt an innovation-led growth approach; Dr Jagannathan and Dr Saurav Kumar Sharma (AIC-JNU), who shared insights on incubation and startup ecosystems.

CA J. K. Jain stated that financial strategic planning is essential for MSMEs to scale sustainably and compete globally. CA Hemendra Gupta emphasised the importance of innovation and export readiness in building resilient enterprises.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the felicitation of nearly 30 outstanding entrepreneurs from across India, including rural innovators, women entrepreneurs, high-impact startups and enterprises excelling in manufacturing, services and social impactsymbolising India's inspiring journey from grassroots to global.

A significant milestone during the event was the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Atal Incubation Centre - JNUFI, World Sikh Chamber of Commerce, and Udaan Media, aimed at strengthening innovation ecosystems, expanding market access and enhancing institutional support for entrepreneurs nationwide.

The seamless execution of the event was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the IIA Delhi State organising team, supported by the IIA Head Office. Key contributors, including Neeraj Bajaj, Mriggendra Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Madhukar Sahay, Jatin Sharma, Manish Chawla, Ayush Jadon, Shorya Mittal, and CA J. K. Jain, were acknowledged for their leadership and coordination.

The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks by Dr. Mamtamayi Priyadarshini, who expressed sincere gratitude to all dignitaries, speakers, sponsors, partners, delegates, volunteers and the wider MSME community for making the 40-year celebration and the IIA Udyog Samman 2025 a resounding success. The programme concluded with the National Anthem, followed by media interactions, group photographs and a networking lunch.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor