From Grit to Glory: OMG Face of the Year 2025 Crowns India's Next-Gen Icons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: After weeks of tasks, transformations, and turning points, the curtains closed on a spectacular Season 3 of OMG Face of the Year with a resounding message: true talent goes far beyond the surface. Held in Mumbai, the grand finale of India's biggest digital talent hunt turned the spotlight on individuality, self-expression, and breakthrough stories that inspired.

The evening crowned three exceptional winners:

* Miss OMG 2025 - Rashmita Shettigar (Karnataka)

* Mr. OMG 2025 - Piyush Lalwani (Maharashtra)

* Streax Professional Hairstyle Icon of the Year - Priyanka Sinha (West Bengal)

For Miss OMG Rashmita Shettigar, the journey was one of self-discovery. "When I arrived, I didn't know where I belonged. But this experience showed me that being different is my strength. This win represents every young woman who's been told she's either too much or not enough," she said.

Mr. OMG Piyush Lalwani shared how the competition helped him grow beyond expectations. "OMG challenged me physically, mentally, and emotionally. The person I've become is stronger and more self-assuredand that means more to me than any title.

Streax Professional Hairstyle Icon of the Year winner Priyanka Sinha reflected on her artistry through hairstyling: "Hair is an extension of who we are. Each challenge allowed me to explore and present my creativity. This title is recognition of that expression and vision."

Runners-up who impressed with their grit and individuality:

* 1st Runners-up - Mr. OMG: Faizan Khan from Uttarakhand, Miss OMG: Prisha Bakshi

from Maharashtra

*2nd Runners-up - Mr. OMG: Rajeev Pawar from Karnataka, Miss OMG: Ahana Chauhan from Maharashtra

* Streax Professional Hairstyle Icon of the Year 1st Runner-up - Bhaskar Jyoti from Assam

*Streax Professional Hairstyle Icon of the Year 2nd Runner-up - Durmit Garge from Gujarat

The finale was elevated by the presence of beauty icons like Sini Shetty (Femina Miss India 2022), Rohit Khandelwal (Mr. World 2016), and television personality Shivam Khajuria, who cheered on the finalists with their encouragement and charisma.

The event was judged by an accomplished panel from the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries:

* Rochelle Chabra - Head, Streax Professional

* Abhijeet Adurkar - General Manager, The Resort, Mumbai

* Akash Manwani - Vice President, D'Cot Fashion

* Kannagi Desai - Beauty Editor, Elle India

* Shirin Merchant - Technical Ambassador, Streax Professional

The journey doesn't end here audiences will soon witness every raw moment, every challenge, and every breakthrough in the OMG Face of the Year Season 3 reality series, streaming soon on Hungama OTT.

Powered by Passion, Backed by Vision: This edition was brought to life by the generous support of Title Sponsor Streax Professional, Powered by The Resort, and Co-powered by D'Cot Fashion. The night was made even more dazzling as contestants were styled by the talented duo Kavita Kharayat and Sunny Kamble, who brought each look to life with finesse and flair. Adding depth to the runway were standout designer labels, including Gaddani by Abdul Hadi Niyas, Label Pramila by Pooja Singh, House of NM by Nidhi Munim, Modo Caldo by Jigyasa Jolly, and Felix Bendish each contributing their unique aesthetic to the showcase. Enhancing the glamour were Anusaya Beauty and Riana, who joined as Jewellery Partners, completing every look with elegance and sparkle.

Speaking about the partnership, Rochelle Chabra shared: This was our first collaboration with OMG Face of the Year, and it couldn't have been more aligned with our vision. By merging it with the Streax Professional Hairstyle Icon of the Year, we were able to spotlight not just exceptional styling skills, but the power of individuality and creative expression. At Streax Professional, championing hairstylists isn't just something we do it's deeply embedded in our brand's DNA. For years, we've consistently empowered, educated, and elevated them to the forefront, and this platform further strengthens that commitment.

Parimal Mehhta, the show's founder and curator, emphasised the platform's evolution and cultural relevance. "Season 3 affirmed something truly significant that today's generation values authenticity just as much as visibility. It's no longer just about looks or performance; it's about meaning, intention, and personal voice. OMG Face of the Year has transformed into a powerful platform where emerging talent can share their real stories, challenge norms, and be unapologetically themselves. We're not just discovering stars we're nurturing changemakers. The anticipation for Season 4 is already building, and it promises to be even more inclusive, expressive, and bold."

Abhijeet Adurkar, General Manager, The Resort, Mumbai, added:

"The Resort has always been known to host meaningful events. Supporting a platform like OMG, which empowers young talent, aligns perfectly with our spirit of celebration."

Akash Manwani, Vice President, D'Cot Fashion, said:

"Platforms like OMG bring that philosophy to life by putting the spotlight on confidence, voice, and personal style. We're proud to be a part of that story."

A Celebration Powered by Meaningful Collaborations

OMG Face of the Year 2025 was elevated by a league of partners who added finesse, flair, and flavor to every moment:

Eva Flotter by Action Plus kept the finalists stylish as Footwear Partner, while The Tea Culture of the World served artisanal blends as Refreshment Partner. Radio City built buzz as Radio Partner, Svar Gems added sparkle as Crown & Trophy Partner, and Media World brought the entire event to life as the Event Partner, taking charge of the full setup and on-ground experience.

Mid-Day amplified reach as Print Partner and Bright Outdoor as Outdoor Media Partner, with 1664 Blanc as Happiness Partner and Frizzano Sparkling Wine as Celebration Partner, setting the celebratory mood.

Adding layers of indulgence and elegance were PADM by Roopa (Fragrance Partner), Occasions Dry Fruits (Premium Nourishment Partner), and House of Samsara (Signature Sip Partner). Style and spirit were brought in by Horra Luxury (Accessory Partner) and Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky (Spirit Partner). And rounding out the experience, Six Brothers Mahura joined as the Exquisite Experience Partner making the night a perfect fusion of glamour, creativity, and celebration.

About OMG Face of the Year: As India's biggest digital talent hunt, OMG Face of the Year is the ultimate launchpad for the next generation of models and artists. Now in its explosive third season, it's the most talked-about event in the Indian beauty and fashion scene.

About Streax Professional

Streax Professional, a brand closely associated with style and glamour in the salon business, was launched in 2004 by Hygienic Research Institute. Streax Professional is the smart choice for smart Indian stylists and consumers. Launching innovative products with well-researched formulations, especially suited to Indian hair types, Streax Professional is the forerunner in the professional segment with the widest distribution network. Streax Professional Hair colourant range (Colour, Developer and Ultralights) is on a continuous growth path and has a partnership with over 40,000 salons across India.

About Hygienic Research Institute

Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited (HRIPL) is a prominent Indian leader in beauty and personal care products, specialising in hair care, skin care, and salon services. With over 60 years of legacy since 1957, HRIPL has grown from a single-brand promoter-owned entity to a multi-brand, multi-category organisation backed by private equity Premji Invest and is known for brands like Vasmol, Streax, and Streax Professional, along with Florozone in skin care. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, HRIPL operates with a vision to offer excellent products and services globally while fostering growth and spreading happiness. The company boasts a robust manufacturing legacy across six locations, adhering to international quality standards. HRIPL is honoured with accolades such as Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Innovation, and recognition in the FMCG sector, underscoring its commitment to excellence in workplace culture and innovation.

