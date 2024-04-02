From Margins to Mainstream: The Art of Living's Border Outreach Initiatives

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2: Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a globally revered spiritual and humanitarian leader who has spearheaded an unprecedented worldwide movement for a stress-free, violence-free society; The Art of Living is tirelessly bridging the gap between overlooked border regions and mainstream communities. Fueled by the belief that inclusivity is the bedrock of national strength, the organisation uses education, technology, and environmentally sustainable solutions to create a more unified and resilient future; where radicalisation is discouraged and education, along with engagement, drives the future.

Numbers in Action: Key areas of work in border villages

The Art of Living's holistic approach is built on 4 pillars: self-development, empowerment, peace education, and health. Through self-development, individuals enhance their skills for a fulfilling life, while empowerment provides tools and a mindset for taking control. Peace education imparts values and skills for building and maintaining peace, and the focus on health encompasses physical, mental, and social wellbeing - all of which create a foundation for positive community impact.

Crossing borders, The Art of Living has reached over 400 villages, leaving a positive impact on the lives of residents in far flung areas:

- Rural Solar Electrification:

Lighting up over 20,000 remote households, this sustainable energy solution not only dispels darkness but also fuels economic growth and improved living conditions.

- Solar Powered Smart Schools:

Transforming learning experiences for 17,000 students in 90 Border Schools, this project provides free education through innovative technologies, removing barriers to education and ensuring that no child is left behind in the pursuit of knowledge.

- Youth Empowerment:

With a focus on skill development, over 20,000 rural youth are equipped with solar skills, paving the way for a sustainable and empowered future.

- Youth Leadership Training:

Focusing on cultivating future leaders and empowering individuals with the skills and mindset to drive positive change, with a special emphasis on training women.

- Skill Development:

Providing women and youth with various skills, this plan of action promotes innovation and self-reliance, encouraging individuals to shape their own destinies.

- Government ITI Lab Up gradation:

Elevating the quality of education by modernising labs in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), ensuring students receive relevant training.

- Social and Youth Empowerment Programmes with the Indian Army:

Collaborating with the Indian Army, this venture empowers youth, fostering resilience and building a stronger community.

- Government Executive Programmes:

By addressing key challenges and fostering skill development, this exercise contributes to a more capable and responsive government, ultimately enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of society.

- Capacity and Livelihood Training for Prison Inmates:

Focusing on rehabilitation and skill development; facilitating the reintegration of prison inmates into society and offering a path to a better future.

- Disaster Relief Efforts:

Responding to disasters with immediate and long-term support exemplifies a commitment to social responsibility and community well-being.

- Peace Undertakings:

Fostering understanding and harmony among diverse communities and contributing to the overall peace and stability of the region. Promoting unity and coexistence.

As The Art of Living continues to thread a tapestry of positive change in isolated regions, these commitments showcase the transformative power of a holistic approach to rehabilitation, education, and leadership. By tending to the needs of individuals and communities, these initiatives not only contribute to personal growth but also lay the foundation for a society that values inclusivity, empowerment, and well-being for all. Through these endeavors, we witness the transformative potential that surfaces when individuals are provided with the means to shape their destinies and contribute meaningfully to the world around them.

About VVKI-The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living Social Projects has resolved to create positive societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation strives to contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities alike.

