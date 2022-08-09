From monkeypox outbreak to Draupadi Murmu  as Presidential Pick, predictions of Astro-Numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar come true

August 9: Draupadi Murmu took the oath of office on July 25, 2022, becoming the 15th president of the Indian Republic. The first person from a tribal group to be chosen as India’s president, she is also the youngest.

The award-winning Astro-numerologist Mr. Sidhharrth S Kumaar had already foreseen the historic event two months prior to the fantastic news taking the globe by storm. Naturally, this forecast, along with many more from him, came true.

The revolutionary prediction was made on 22nd May 2022, a month before her name was put forth by the Indian political party BJP as NDA’S candidate for the presidential election going to be held in July 2022. Mr. Kumaar predicted that the next president of India was going to be a woman. It is important to note that Draupadi Murmu is only the second woman after Pratibha Patil to be elected as the president of India. He also foretold that the 15th president would belong to a tribal community. The prediction was made at one of his events which was then shared on his social media account at 8:00 pm.

Renowned for blending his intuition and Astro-numerology-related knowledge in the contemporary world, several of his revelations have turned out to be true in recent years. In the year 2022, all of his predictions, including the monkeypox outbreak, stock market changes, extreme weather and temperature conditions, and celebrity prognosis, remained successful.

Sidhharrth S Kumaar is the Astro Numerologist & Chief happiness officer at NumroVani. Academically, he holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy and post which he has worked for around a decade in strategy and brand consulting. He is on a mission to make occult sciences (astrology and numerology) meet the modern science (consumer research, quantum physics) and use the potent synergistic combination of the duo to reimagine and evolve the wellbeing of humankind, especially in the corporate world.

He started learning this numerology at the tender age of 6 years and have invested around one and a half decade in research work and post, which he started advising people and businesses in 2013.

He has published more than 10 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and is an avid writer on multiple platforms in the subject area. He has also been invited by UGC-approved universities like central Sanskrit universities and other private universities to deliver guest lectures on occult sciences.

Regular columnist to multiple media houses with more than 100M reads across all media portals, and he shares insights.

NumroVani, his brand, is offering sustainable business solutions to corporates and companies of all scales, leveraged numerology as the core axle of services which is supplemented by modern science. NumroVani offers wellbeing services to founders, CXOs, employees, and company brand strategy services.

