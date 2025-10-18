From Rs 1,500 to a Rs 100-Crore Enterprise: The Inspiring Journey of Pankaj Rathore and Shree Balaji Fruits Pvt. Ltd

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: It is one of the most interesting stories in the success of entrepreneurs in India; having earned a small salary of only ₹1,500 in Delhi, Mr Pankaj Rathore, Founder and Managing Director of Shree Balaji Fruits Pvt. Ltd., has grown to a ₹100-crore business.

Rathore started with a simple aim of learning the fruit trade and creating something substantial in a very competitive business industry. Balaji Fruits, which began as a small proprietorship in 2011, gradually emerged as a result of inexorable effort, confidence, and concentration on quality. In 2018, the company had developed into Shree Balaji Fruits Pvt. Ltd., a fully realised business in Indian form, with an ever-expanding presence all over India.

Nowadays, Shree Balaji Fruits has more than 150–200 employees and operates in several Indian cities. The company has already positioned itself as an industry leader in the importation and distribution of high-quality fruits from around the world, such as Dragon Fruit and Grapes—both sourced directly from Vietnam and China, respectively—under the reputable brand name of Shree Balaji Fruits.

The journey was not easy, though. Like other firms, Shree Balaji Fruits suffered a major setback during the COVID-19 outbreak, when supply chains broke down and markets closed down. It was, though, Rathore’s unshakeable dedication and strong identification with the market, and his loyalty to his employees, that enabled the company to stand up again. Within a few months of reopening, the business was back in business and headed in the right direction again, a testament to the strength of perseverance and leadership.

The company now boasts a turnover of more than ₹100 crores under the direction of Rathore, which is a big feat in the fresh produce industry. His other efforts have been focused on exporting Indian fruits, especially bananas, to foreign markets, where the freshness of Indian produce is being introduced to international consumers.

Being a regular traveller, Rathore travels to fruit markets and farms across the world to find new types and collaborates with them to introduce new products among Indian consumers. His long-term vision is not only to get the world’s best fruits into India but also to export Indian fruits around the world.

Shree Balaji Fruits Pvt. Ltd. has its presence in different cities of India, such as Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, and Nagaland, and so on.

Besides business, Pankaj Rathore is also a good well-wisher involved in social welfare. Through his NGO, Shri Bajrang Mandal Haryana, he has been actively involved in community welfare by sponsoring causes that empower and uplift people.

Pankaj Rathore’s tale is one of determination, belief, and mission — a boy who used to make ₹1,500 a month and now leads a prosperous ₹100-crore venture. His journey is still inspiring tens of thousands of entrepreneurs all over India, demonstrating that even the smallest seed, given vision and integrity, will grow into a giant tree.

