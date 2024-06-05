From Studio to Your Heart: Devaris – Bringing Fine Art Photography to Your Doorstep Across Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 5: Devaris is a Bangalore-based Fine art Photography venture that’s bridging the gap between exquisite fine art photography and the comfort of your home. They specialize in bringing Elite Photography session directly to you, so that you don't have to worry about Bangalore's traffic.

Devaris understands that art transcends mere aesthetics. It’s about evoking emotions, sparking conversations, and leaving a lasting impression.

A Curated Experience for Every Space

Devaris doesn’t just Create great fine art Photographs; they curate experiences. Their team of art consultants works closely with you to understand your taste, preferences, and the ambiance you wish to create. They’ll then recommend pieces that resonate with your vision, transforming your bare walls into a reflection of your personality.

Bringing Photography closer to You

Gone are the days of navigating in Bangalore Traffic for a Photoshoot. Devaris offers a convenient and personalized approach to art acquisition. Their team can arrange a private Fine art Photography session at your home or office, allowing you to experience the artwork firsthand in the space it will inhabit

Expertise Behind the Lens

Devaris boasts a team of certified photographers with international experience. Their expertise goes beyond technical mastery; they possess a keen eye for capturing emotions and crafting narratives within each frame. Whether you desire a timeless portrait or a captivating scene, Devaris has the skills and experience to bring your vision to life.

The Art of Transformation

Devaris elevates the photography experience beyond the click of a shutter. Imagine stepping into a world of creative possibilities. Their premium service includes access to a collection of costumes, makeup, and props, allowing you to fully embrace the art form. Devaris empowers you to become part of the artistic story, crafting a personalized masterpiece that reflects your unique style.

Affordable Luxury

Devaris believes that fine art photography shouldn’t be reserved for the elite. They’ve meticulously crafted their services to be an affordable luxury, allowing you to invest in beauty without compromising your budget. Owning a Devaris piece isn’t just about decoration; it’s about acquiring a conversation starter, a cherished heirloom, and a testament to your appreciation for art.

Devaris: Luxury Props and Professional Makeup

At Devaris, every photoshoot is designed to be an exquisite experience, underscored by the use of luxury props that elevate the aesthetic of each image. Our collection of high-end props includes elegant fabrics, vintage furniture, and custom-made accessories that are carefully selected to complement our fine art photography style. These luxurious elements add a layer of sophistication and timeless beauty to the photos, ensuring that each shot is a masterpiece. By providing an array of top-quality props, we create a rich and textured environment that enhances the overall visual narrative, making every session at Devaris not just a photoshoot, but an unforgettable artistic journey.

Make up

In addition to our exquisite props, Devaris offers professional makeup services to ensure that every client looks and feels their best during the photoshoot. Our team of skilled makeup artists specializes in creating looks that enhance natural beauty while aligning with the refined and elegant aesthetic of our photography. Whether it's a maternity shoot capturing the glow of pregnancy or a newborn session celebrating the joy of new life, our makeup services are tailored to each client's unique features and preferences. This attention to detail ensures that the final images are not only visually stunning but also a true reflection of the subject's inherent beauty, perfectly captured through the lens of Devaris.

More Than Just a Photograph

Devaris understands the value of a seamless experience. They take care of everything, from initial consultation to final framing. Their guidance on proper care ensures your artwork remains a source of joy for years to come.

So, if you’re looking to add a touch of sophistication and a timeless masterpiece, look no further than Devaris. With their curated collection, personalized approach, and commitment to fostering connections with art, Devaris is poised to become a leading name in Bangalore’s art scene.

To learn more about Devaris and explore their collection, visit their website or contact them directly.

Contact Information

Rakshith M Rajendra

Founder

DEVARIS

#369, 6th Cross, BCC Layout, Bangalore 560040

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rakshith-mysore-rajendra-230b8120b/

Instagram: devaris.fineart

Website: www.devaris.in

