From Studying Abroad To Processing VISAs, Jatinder Singh Offers A One-stop Solution To Indians Having Dreams Of Moving Overseas With Fly To High

New Delhi (India), July 21: In India, traveling abroad is still considered a big deal. Families often save up for years to give their children quality education abroad. Moving overseas requires a great deal of planning and patience throughout the process. With complications and uncertainties looming along the way, it becomes important to work with a trusted consultancy for a seamless journey.

Considering the importance of moving abroad and the role it plays in the life of Indians, Jatinder Singh (also known as Jaggie Gill) provides multiple services under a single umbrella named Fly To High Immigration Abroad Consultancy LLP. Fly To High is an overseas consultancy that helps its clients move abroad with ease and efficiency. From counseling students in finding the right colleges/universities to helping clients process their VISAs, the consultancy guides hopeful Indians every step of the way as they prepare to make the big move to countries like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and across Europe.

Fly To High was a passion project of Mr. Jaggie Gill that he achieved after tackling multiple hurdles in his personal and professional life. After completing his post-graduation from Punjab University in 2003, he planned on moving to Ireland for further studies. This is when he peeped into the world of overseas consultancies for the first time. As he worked on his Student VISA, Mr. Gill developed an interest in the formalities and procedures involved in sending an individual abroad. However, his destination was not yet in sight.

This interest never left Mr. Gill and he started freelancing in the industry soon after returning from Ireland. The years he spent freelancing for consultancies gave him the knowledge and practical experience required to thrive in the industry. He knew what his calling was and decided to take the big leap of opening his own company, laying the foundation of Fly To High.

Indians often get overwhelmed by the VISA procedures involved in moving abroad. The time, paperwork, and uncertainty associated with the process scares most Indians, making them think twice before moving overseas. Mr. Gill and his team have handled more than 4,700 cases of VISA processing with the precision they deserve. Since the consultancy’s inception, it has helped numerous clients get their VISAs processed and approved.

Mr. Gill’s journey as an entrepreneur was a rocky ride that took some time to stabilize. The company overcame several hurdles along the way, the latest being the slump caused due to the two COVID waves. However, Mr. Jaggie Gill and his team kept the momentum alive and bounced back with double vigor when the industry started booming in the post-pandemic era.

The expertise of Fly To High lies in streamlining the process of approving Student VISAs, Tourist VISAs, Residence VISAs, and Business VISAs for its clients. Whether an individual wishes to apply for a new VISA, report suspicious activities, or renew their VISA, a team of 25 members provides quick and personalized help in their endeavors. Entering or leaving a foreign country, settling abroad, and becoming a permanent resident therein involves an elaborate procedure. Fly To High shoulders the responsibility of taking its clients through all necessary stages while explaining the procedures involved.

Mr. Gill also provides tailor-made assistance to Indian students willing to study abroad. Depending on a student’s interest, preferences, and educational performance, his consultancy guides them in finding the most suitable school or university abroad. It has helped students study in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, New Zealand, Singapore, and other countries with some of the most prestigious universities in the world.

Along with finding the right educational institutions, Fly To High also helps students prepare for courses like IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, Spoken English, and French. Depending on the universities they apply for, passing these courses boosts the morale of students as it increases their chances of securing admissions abroad. Once a student secures admission, Fly To High helps them process their Student VISA and make travel arrangements to make sure they reach their destination hassle-free. The consultancy also helps its clients issue work permits to seek sustainable employment abroad.

Mr. Jaggie Gill believes that having a trustworthy immigration consultancy is like having a strong pillar of support for Indian moving overseas. He says, “Leaving a country is never a simple task. It involves a plethora of formalities, interviews, and procedures that can easily intimidate anyone. At Fly To High, we aim to make immigration simpler and more accessible to anyone willing to travel abroad. Our team ensures that every client reaches their destination with ease as they start a new chapter of their life!”

His dedication and business acumen has helped Mr. Gill manage two ventures along with Fly To High, namely Gillz Immigration Station Pvt Ltd and La Gentillesse Pvt Ltd. To learn more about Fly To High and its services, visit its official website here: https://flytohigh.org/

