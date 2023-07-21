Frontline Schools' Inaugural for “Frontline World Records Festival 2023” Sets the Stage for Extraordinary Feats and Unleashes Hidden Potentials

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21: Frontline Schools in Tirupur, renowned for academic excellence and holistic development, held the inaugural ceremony of "Frontline World Records Festival 2023" on July 20, 2023. The festival is set to witness an astounding 50 world records, showcasing the hidden potentials of Frontliners in various fields, and aiming for titles from Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records.

L.Narayansamy, Past District Governor of Rotary International, graced the inauguration ceremony as the Chief Guest. In his address, he emphasized the importance of nurturing talent and encouraged participants to pursue their dreams and strive for record-breaking achievements. He commended Frontline Schools for providing a platform that fosters excellence and inspires young minds to push boundaries. His motivating words ignited a sense of determination among the participants, setting the stage for a remarkable display of talent and record-breaking attempts.

S.Sakthi Nandhan, Director, Frontline Schools, detailed that, in an extraordinary display of knowledge, endurance, and remarkable poise, 171 confident and sharp students of Frontline Schools, have shattered the world record for the "Longest Lecture Marathon by a Team." With their outstanding body language and commanding presence, each student captivated the audience for a minimum of 20 minutes with their expertise in a specific topic ranging from The Greatness of Tamil, The Impact of Technology on Education, The Importance of Sustainable Development and so on. The marathon will last for an impressive 64 hours which started on July 20, 2023 by 09.30 am and to last till July 23, 2023 in the midnight, as these exceptional students showcased their unwavering commitment to education and their exceptional public speaking skills. Their achievement serves as a testament to their meticulous preparation, unwavering determination, and intellectual prowess, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed this incredible feat, he further stated.

Archana Rajesh, Adjudicator, Elite World Records, stated that in a spectacular display of energy and teamwork, 298 participants of Frontline NewGen International School, have set a new world record for the "Most Participants Doing Jumping Jack Simultaneously". With an infectious background music setting the rhythm, the students were mentored by dedicated teachers to synchronize their movements flawlessly. The event brought immense joy and enthusiasm to the participants. The motto of this exhilarating event was to promote physical fitness and foster a spirit of togetherness. Their impressive feat lasted for an astounding 3 minutes and 31 seconds, leaving everyone inspired and invigorated, she further added.

Dr.Elgin.A.Rose, Records Manager, India Records Academy, pointed out that, in a record-breaking feat of unity and excitement, 250 participants of Frontline NewGen International School, have set a new world record for the "Most Participants Playing the Game of 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' Simultaneously”. The participants formed teams of two and engaged in the timeless game, where rock crushes scissors, scissors cut paper, and paper covers rock. The game brought immense fun and laughter to the children, as they strategized and made split-second decisions. He further added this achievement highlights the importance of fostering social interaction, sportsmanship, and the simple joy that can be derived from playing games together, he further added.

R.Shiyamala Devi, Principal, Frontline NewGen International School, detailed that in a heartwarming display of creativity and craftsmanship, 298 participants of our school have set a world record for the "Most Participants Wearing Paper Hats Simultaneously". The teachers, with love and affection, crafted these hats, recognizing the importance of such simple yet significant activities in fostering creativity, imagination, and a sense of unity among children. With a joyful ambiance created by background music, children of all ages came together to don these charming hats for a remarkable duration of 03 minutes and 20 seconds. This achievement not only brought immense joy to the children but also highlighted the importance of nurturing artistic skills and imagination through hands-on activities like hat making, she further added.

U.Nagajothi, Assistant Records Manager, Tamilan Book of Records, stated that, Advaiith.A.P, Grade I Student from Frontline NewGen International School, has astounded the world by setting a record for "Most Puzzles Solved in 30 Minutes by a Pre-Schooler". The 5-year-old whiz kid solved an impressive 55 puzzles within the given timeframe, showcasing his exceptional cognitive abilities and puzzle-solving skills. This extraordinary feat has garnered widespread attention, highlighting the importance of nurturing young talent and early childhood development. Advaiith's achievement serves as an inspiration, leaving us eagerly anticipating his future endeavours, she further detailed.

Dr.K.Sivasamy, Correspondent, and Dr.S.Sivagami, Secretary, presiding over the event, extended their heartfelt wishes to the participating students, emphasizing the importance of aiming high and showcasing their talents. S.Sakthi Nandhan, Director and S.Vaishnavi Nandhan, Joint Secretary of Frontline Schools, delivered an inspiring message during the inaugural ceremony, urging participants to embrace challenges, strive for excellence, and make their mark in the record-breaking endeavours.

