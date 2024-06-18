FTV Kolkata empowering the next generation of artists and designers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18: FTV Kolkata, a part of the world's largest fashion and lifestyle network, FashionTV, is revolutionising the fashion and lifestyle industry by providing the right opportunities for newcomers and aspiring professionals.

With a strong focus on personal growth and career advancement and inspiring excellence across all facets, FTV Kolkata stands as the largest talent agency in the city, featuring an impressive 11,000 sq. ft. facility equipped with a library, shooting floors, classrooms, runway, and more.

FTV Kolkata nurtures a variety of talents, including kid models, models, influencers, designers, makeup artists, photographers, stylists, dancers, singers, and DJs, propelling their careers to unprecedented heights.

Anirban Dutta the Director at FTV Kolkata, said, “Our mission is to transform dreams into reality by nurturing aspiring models, artists, designers and professionals. Our comprehensive training ensures unparalleled exposure and career opportunities for fresh talents. We are reshaping the world of fashion, art, and entertainment through immersive experiences.”

With over 25 years of industry experience and a viewership of more than 2 billion, FashionTV has expanded its reach to 195 countries, providing immense opportunities for those in the fashion industry. FTV Kolkata aligns with this global vision, focusing on international standards and extensive collaborations with luxury brands and top models.

Stepping into FTV Kolkata means entering a realm pulsating with creative energy and aspirations. The talents receive mentorship from seasoned professionals, acquiring hands-on expertise in their chosen domains. With extensive industry connections, FTV Kolkata unlocks pathways to prestigious opportunities, fostering creativity, innovation, and lifelong connections within the industry.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/ftalentsbyftv.kolkata

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor