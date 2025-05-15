Futura Surgicare Appoints Dakshna Moorthy as Chief Executive Officer

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 15: Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., a leading Medtech Company in India specialized in wound closure products, is proud to announce the appointment of Dakshna Moorthy as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With over 26 years of leadership experience in the healthcare and medical devices industry, Dakshna Moorthy brings deep domain expertise and a proven track record from globally renowned organizations, including Fortis Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, and GE Healthcare.

In his most recent role as Vice President & Group Head - Sales at Fortis Healthcare, he successfully led sales operations across a network of 28 hospitals in India. His 18-year tenure at Johnson & Johnson saw him excel in pivotal roles such as Head of the Strategic Customer Group & Data Analytics and Associate Sales Director - Ethicon Endosurgery. Earlier in his career, he managed the Maternal & Infant Care portfolio in North India at GE Healthcare.

Mr. Dakshna Moorthy completed his Post Graduate Executive Program from Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, and an M.Sc. in Electronics from Bharathidasan University, Trichy.

His leadership and deep industry insights will be instrumental in driving the next phase of innovation, growth, and global expansion of Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd.

About Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 1994, Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneer in advanced wound closure technologies in India. With globally recognized brands like Dolphin Sutures, Dolphin Meshes, and Dolphin Staplers, the company exports to over 85+ countries and operates under stringent quality systems including ISO 13485, CE Mark, WHO GMP, and CDSCO certifications. Futura Surgicare remains committed to delivering affordable, high-quality medical solutions that meet global standards. Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd. recently received funding from Jashvik Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity firm based in India.

