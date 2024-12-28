Future Leaders of 2025: Emerging Personalities to Know

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 28: The Future Leaders of 2025 spotlight the trailblazers shaping tomorrow's world. These visionary individuals are redefining innovation, sustainability, and leadership across industries. From driving impactful change in technology and healthcare to championing climate action and social entrepreneurship, these leaders represent the voice of a dynamic generation. As they carve unique paths, their groundbreaking efforts inspire transformation on local and global scales. Stay ahead by exploring their journeys, achievements, and vision as we celebrate those set to lead the way into a promising and empowered future.

Nikhil Jhunjhunwala - Founder & CEO of Webi7 Digital Media

Nikhil Jhunjhunwala is the visionary Founder & CEO of Webi7 Digital Media and Learn Digital. An accomplished digital marketer and skills trainer, he has supported over 250 businesses with innovative marketing solutions and upskilled 1,50,000+ students with industry-demanded courses.

Nikhil's ventures have been Recognised by Forbes, The Economic Times, ZEE Business, CNBC Awaaz, Business Connect, and The CEO Magazine. They redefine excellence in marketing and education.

He aims to upskill 1 million students with Learn Digital AI, bridging global standards through affordable, localised learning solutions.

Dr. Vivek Kumar Pathak - Founder & CEO of Doxtreat Healthcare

Dr. Vivek Kumar Pathak, a distinguished ENT surgeon based in Greater Noida, India, brings over a decade of expertise in treating conditions related to the ear, nose, and throat. Renowned for his compassionate care and innovative approach, he has transformed the lives of thousands by restoring hearing, improving breathing, and helping patients regain their voice. Specializing in managing conditions such as nasal polyps, hyperthyroidism, goiter, and radiation necrosis in the neck, Dr. Pathak is committed to advancing well-being and resilience through personalized medical care.

Sujeet Nair - CEO & Founder of Edel Assurance

Sujeet Nair is the Founder and CEO of Edel Assurance, a leading provider of extended warranty solutions for luxury and high-end vehicles in India. Under his visionary leadership, Edel Assurance has grown from a startup in 2016 to a trusted industry name, catering to premium car owners across India. Sujeet's expertise in risk management and strategic innovation has been instrumental in delivering exceptional results. A passionate traveler and automotive enthusiast, he balances professional success with a fulfilling personal life, valuing meaningful connections with family and friends.

Vikas Singroha - Founder of Impresio Studio

Vikas, the visionary founder of Impresio Studio, has transformed photography in India, setting unmatched standards of creativity and excellence. With over 5,000 shoots and branches in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Dubai, Impresio Studio is a trusted name for timeless artistry. Awarded the Best Photography Award by IBA, the studio has collaborated with renowned personalities like Gazal Singh (MamaEarth Founder) and Pavitra Kaur (TheClassyFoodPhile). Vikas ensures every moment captured is truly unforgettable.

Dr.Saurabh Arora - Managing Director of Auriga Research Private Limited

Dr. Saurabh Arora, a P.Hd in Pharmaceutics and managing director of Auriga Research Pvt. Ltd., which is a leading multidisciplinary testing lab & contract research organization in India.

Auriga aims to drive innovation and ensure safe, high-quality products through world-class testing, inspection & related services worldwide. Over the four decades, Auriga's 800+ professionals have supported 12,000+ customers across the food, pharma, Ayush, FMCG, & medical devices industries in building credible brands.

Mahesh Ravaria - CEO & Co-Founder of Beauty Garage Professional

Mahesh Ravaria, CEO and Co-Founder of Beauty Garage Professional, is revolutionizing the hair care industry with innovative solutions and a customer-first approach. Blending expertise in commerce and event management, Mahesh introduced cutting-edge treatments like Hair Botox and ScalpSense, redefining salon experiences. Beauty Garage Professional, a true Made in India brand, leads with advanced research, sustainability, and a strong distribution network. Under Mahesh's visionary leadership, the company is transforming the Indian hair care market and setting global benchmarks, positioning itself as a trusted partner for salons worldwide. Beauty Garage Professional is transforming a multi-million dollar Hair Care Sector and reinventing hair and scalp health with groundbreaking products.

Gautam Rajgarhia - Pro Vice Chairman of DPS Varanasi, Nashik, Lava Nagpur, & Hinjawadi

Gautam Rajgarhia, Pro Vice Chairman of DPS Varanasi, Nashik, Lava Nagpur, and Hinjawadi, is a visionary education leader with over 15 years of experience. An alumnus of B.M.S. College of Engineering and IIM Ahmedabad, he drives innovation and student-centered learning across his schools, impacting 8,000+ students annually. Founder Investor of Dreamtime Learning and Co-founder of Equanimity Learning, he emphasizes holistic education and 21st-century practices. A marathoner and advocate for quality education, Gautam's institutions are celebrated for academic excellence, global citizenship, and preserving India's cultural and environmental heritage. Delhi Public School Nashik, Lava Nagpur, Varanasi, and Hinjawadi (Pune) hold a distinguished reputation for its unwavering commitment to providing academic excellence. Its 75-year legacy stands as a testament to its rich heritage.

Prasad Patil - CTO & Chief- Business Operations of Mobicule Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Prasad Patil, CTO & Chief - Business Operations at Mobicule technologies Pvt. Ltd, is a visionary leader with over 26 years of experience. He has held key roles such as COO, CTO, and CISO in reputed organizations like Mahindra & Mahindra and ICICI Bank. At Mobicule, a pioneer in mobile field force solutions, he drives innovation in Debt Collection, Digital KYC, and KPI Gamification, integrating advanced technology with internal and external systems. Outside work, Prasad is passionate about well-being, trekking, and marathons, reflecting his dynamic and driven personality. Mobicule is a pioneer in products focused on mobile field force and has successfully deployed and managed some of the largest mobile field force implementations across Sales & Distribution, Telecom, BFSI.

Hemant Sapra - President, Global Sales & Marketing of KARAM Safety

Sapra served as the president of Safety Appliances Manufacturing Association(SAMA) in India until his recent retirement last year and currently holds an advisory role. He serves as the Chairman of the Safety & Fire Task Force at PHD Chamber of Commerce, Delhi, and holds the position of Co-Chairman at the PHD Chamber of Commerce Uttar Pradesh chapter. KARAM Safety, a global leader in occupational safety since 1998, offers over 3,500 certified products across 100+ countries. With advanced manufacturing, strategic acquisitions, and a turnover of INR 1,000 crore, KARAM sets benchmarks in PPE and fall protection. Committed to innovation and sustainability, it protects millions worldwide.

Sudeep Gupta - Co-Founder & CEO of Store My Goods

Sudeep Gupta is a dynamic Co-Founder & CEO and a 2X entrepreneurial leader with over 14 years of experience in launching and scaling businesses across e-commerce, F&B, automotive, hospitality, and real estate. Currently leading Store My Goods, a seed-funded, tech-enabled storage solutions company, Sudeep specializes in business development, strategy, franchise expansion, and general management. Recognized as a "Negotiations Guru," he was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 by France's Minister of Foreign Trade. Under his leadership, Store My Goods has redefined storage solutions in India with Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune hubs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor