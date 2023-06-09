Future-Ready Logistics: CJ DARCL Embraces Sustainability with Electric Vehicle Debut for Intra-City Cargo Run!

ThePRTree

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9: CJ DARCL Logistics, a leading player in the logistics industry, is taking significant strides towards sustainability by introducing its first electric vehicle (EV) for intra-city cargo movement in Bengaluru (Bangalore). This marks a pivotal moment in CJ DARCL Logistics' unwavering dedication to sustainability and its ambition to achieve zero carbon emissions.

Nikhil Agarwal, President at CJ DARCL Logistics Ltd., inaugurated the pilot run, emphasizing the company's proactive approach to environmental responsibility. The meticulously planned route, carefully devised by the fleet management team, ensuring optimal efficiency per charge while minimizing the ecological footprint. The deployment of the EV represents CJ DARCL Logistics' initial step towards embracing alternative fuels for both short and long-haul cargo delivery.

The electric vehicle will be utilized for intra-city cargo movement, serving a prominent construction equipment OEM. By integrating electric vehicles into its fleet, CJ DARCL Logistics demonstrates its commitment to expanding sustainability goals and leading the industry in embracing eco-friendly transportation solutions.

"Embracing sustainability as our core value, CJ DARCL Logistics strives to integrate eco-friendly practices into every facet of our operations. By acknowledging the environmental impact of short-haul transportation, we have embraced electric vehicles, a key catalyst in our journey towards reducing our carbon footprint. Our multimodal transportation model intelligently analyses route maps to uncover the most efficient and environmentally conscious paths for goods transportation. This empowers us to explore alternative fuel options, highlighting our unyielding dedication to a sustainable future," said Nikhil Agarwal, President at CJ DARCL Logistics.

Under the theme "Driving towards a greener tomorrow," CJ DARCL Logistics is steadfast in its mission to become a carbon-neutral company. By promoting sustainable practices, the company actively works towards achieving this goal while setting an example for the logistics industry. Additionally, CJ DARCL Logistics is dedicated to contributing to India's carbon-neutral ambitions by promoting cutting-edge innovations that can be implemented globally.

CJ DARCL Logistics is a premier end-to-end logistics company in India, serving a diverse clientele of over 2,800+ customers across 5,000+ locations through a network of 200+ offices nationwide. Operating on an asset-right model, CJ DARCL Logistics prides itself as the largest full truckload (FTL) player in the country, with over 1,000 owned vehicles for efficient service delivery. Furthermore, the company excels in providing multimodal transportation services encompassing road, rail, coastal, and air routes, ensuring both operational and environmental sustainability.

As part of its mission to become a full-stack logistics enterprise, CJ DARCL Logistics has expanded into various verticals such as Project Cargo, Warehousing, Distribution, and Air Cargo. By striving towards its carbon-neutral mission, the company leads by example, inspiring and motivating other organizations to prioritize sustainability and reduce their carbon footprint.

