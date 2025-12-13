Future World Announces the Opening of Its New Apple Authorised Reseller Store in Rajouri Garden on 13 and 14 December 2025

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 13: Future World, one of India's leading Apple Authorised Resellers, is set to open its newest store in Rajouri Garden, West Delhi, on 13th & 14th December 2025. The store brings an elevated retail experience, premium service standards, and a complete range of Apple productsnow available at the best price in town during the launch weekend.

To celebrate the launch, Future World is offering limited-period exclusive pricing on the entire Apple lineup. Customers can purchase the iPhone 17 at an exchange effective price of Rs. 54,800*. Not only this buyers can secure their devices with AppleCare+ at a flat 15% off or Protect+ at a flat 20% off. Students can enjoy additional savings with a flat 11% off on MacBook models and a flat 9% off on iPad models, making this launch a compelling opportunity for learners and creators.

The new store is designed to offer customers a seamless Apple ecosystem experience, personalised assistance from trained professionals, and hands-on product exploration. Whether upgrading devices, seeking expert guidance or exploring the latest innovations, visitors can expect a premium, customer-centric environment.

Launch Weekend Exclusive Offers (Valid only on 13th & 14th December 2025 at Rajouri Garden Store):

* iPhone 17 - Flat 5% off

* iPhone 17 Pro (Blue) - Flat 5% off

* iPhone 17 Pro Max (Blue) - Flat 5% off

* iPhone Air - Flat 7% off

* MacBook - Flat 10% off for Regular | Flat 11% off for Students

* Apple Watch - Flat 6% off

* AirPods - Flat 7% off

* iPad - Flat 8% off for Regular | Flat 9% off for Students

The launch event aims to bring the Apple experience closer to West Delhi, ensuring customers receive genuine products, authorised service standards, and unmatched value. All iPhone purchases must be activated at the time of purchase to avail the exclusive launch pricing.

Future World invites customers, students, creators and tech enthusiasts in West Delhi to visit the new store and enjoy two days of exciting offers, expert guidance and a premium retail experience.

Visit the New Future World Store

Location: Future World - Apple Authorised Reseller, Rajouri Garden, Delhi

Shop No.5, A-2/40, Main Market, Block A, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, Delhi, 110027

Launch Offer Dates: 13th & 14th December 2025

Timings: 11 AM - 9 PM

Contact: +91-8988589885

*T&C Apply. Offers subject to change at the discretion of the brand.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor