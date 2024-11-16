G M Polyplast Reports Revenue Of Rs 4,292 Lakhs In H1 FY25, Focuses On Sustainability and Market Expansion

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: G M Polyplast, a manufacturer & exporter of high-quality plastic sheets and granules, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Dinesh Balbirsingh Sharma, Founder & Managing Director of G M Polyplast Limited, Said, "This half-year has been a step forward for us, and our H1 FY25 results show steady growth. In H1 FY25, we achieved total revenues of Rs4,292.38 lakhs, with an EBITDA of Rs571.85 lakhs at a 13.32% EBITDA margin and a PAT of Rs362.27 lakhs, representing an 8.44% PAT margin.

We serve across 15 states in India and deliver excellence across 15+ countries, with an extensive global footprint, including markets like the UAE, Israel, Hong Kong, and Jordan. We continue to focus on investments in advanced manufacturing, automation, and sustainable practices, which have contributed to better operational efficiency and consistent production standards.

We operate across 51,237 sq. ft., with an additional 25,000 sq. ft. for future growth and plans to expand by 8,000 MTPA. We're also focused on sustainability, with a power capacity of 750 KVA, including 35 KVA from solar energy. With over 1,200 clients across 10+ industries, including pharmaceuticals, automotive, and food packaging, we continue to serve diverse sectors with exceptional precision and reliability.

We are excited to showcase our innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at Packplast Africa 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya, on the 20th, 21st, and 22nd of November 2024, connecting with industry players and exploring new growth opportunities.

Our recent success at Prawaas 4.0 in Bengaluru held on the 29th, 30th, and 31st of August 2024, also allowed us to present our latest safe and sustainable mobility solutions. These events highlight our commitment to driving innovation and expanding our presence in both the packaging and mobility sectors.

As we move forward, our focus will be on expanding market share and exploring growth opportunities in high-demand sectors like sustainable packaging, advanced thermoplastics, and customised compounding solutions. By venturing into materials like ABS, PMMA, ASA, and PC, along with our environmentally conscious manufacturing practices, we at G M Polyplast are strengthening our market position."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor