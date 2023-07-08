G Square City Bags prestigious REISA Award for "The Best Integrated Township Chennai and ROTN"

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8: G Square, South India's largest plot promoter has been honoured with the prestigious REISA-Real Estate Infrastructure Summit and Awards for the "The Best Integrated Township Chennai and ROTN" for its benchmark project "G Square City" situated on the Coimbatore (L&T) bypass at Vellalore in Coimbatore. The event managed by FICCI took place at ITC Grand Chola in Guindy.

The accolade was presented by S Muthusamy, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Tamil Nadu, in recognition to G Square's exemplary contribution to the real estate industry and its commitment to creating sustainable and integrated communities to Junaith Babu, Chief Operating Officer, G Square Realtors Private Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited, "We are immensely proud and humbled to receive the REISA Award for 'The Best Integrated Township Chennai and ROTN'. This prestigious accolade re-affirms our brand's capability to transform large scale project into integrated townships that prioritize sustainability, connectivity, and an enhanced quality of life for our residents. In this instance, 300 acred G Square City, which witnessed grand success and saw returns up to 2x within a very short period did not confine itself to mere industry milestone achievement, but further went on to give us confidence and lay foundation for bigger projects. We would like to express our gratitude to REISA and FICCI for acknowledging our commitment and to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Tamil Nadu, for bestowing this renowned honor upon us."

G Square City is Coimbatore's first and only integrated smart megacity which consists of more 3517 residential plots spread across a massive 237 acre land, housing more than 240 world class amenities including two 50,000 sq.ft clubhouses, a helipad and drive-in theatre.

G Square currently has projects in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad. The company plans to expand to other South Indian cities in the near future. G Square is committed to providing its customers with the best possible real estate experience. Its team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping customers find the perfect plot for their needs. Their achievements and success story has been covered by multiple prestigious news websites like Aadhan, Covaipost, Latestly, Hindustan Times and The Print.

