G Square enters new phase digital evolution through SAP implementation

SRV Media

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 4: G Square, South India’s largest plot promoter has announced the implementation of the German global technology enterprise SAP into its business process within a mere three months. The technology will be extensively used to streamline business management processes such as procurement handling, inventory management, and much more. G Square having a workforce of more than 1000 employees and managing more than 800 business vendors managed to implement the software in just three months.

The implementation will roll out a slew of additional modules and solutions such as the SAP Material Management module and SAP Finance and Control that will assist in project management, cash-flow management, financial and managerial accounting, real-time project collaboration, and monitoring, sourcing and purchasing operations.

Speaking on the integration, Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited said, “ Real Estate is largely notable for being a largely unorganized sector and utilizing archaic business methods. Crucial aspects that support real estate operations such as vendor management, invoice- verification, consumption-based planning, and others are often exploited due to the loopholes that have emerged over the years. This SAP implementation will aid in achieving multiple goals including digitizing the entire business process, eliminating fraudulent processes, and strengthening the risk-management process. Numerous other industries such as IT, Banking and Tech already have already successfully utilized tools like SAP to strengthen the business process in their industry. We intend to do the same here, which is to redefine and restructure the entire process of business management in the real estate industry. We are also proud to have executed this large-scale project implementation in just 3 months. Usually, large organizations take a longer time to execute the implementation of such processes. We being an organization that employs a workforce of more than 1000+ employees operating in more than 11 cities took a leap of faith by implementing this process on such short notice because we firmly believe in adhering to being a technology-aligned and supportive organization.”

G Square currently collaborates with more than 800 traders that are widely spread across the real estate industry, whose business will be managed through these SAP modules. The brand further plans to implement the Salesforce software and integrate it with the SAP modules to elevate its business digitization processes and upgrade its banking integration processes.

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Ambur, Dindigul, Udumalpet, Tirupattur and Theni over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

For more details log onto: www.gsquarehousing.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor