G Square launches 400 acres Industrial Park in Arakkonam

South India's largest and most experienced land aggregator, and Tamil Nadu's No. 1 real estate developer, who has delivered 1000 acres of industrial lands to prestigious clientele like CEAT, JK Tyres, ELGI, Murugappa, CGI, Ascendas, etc. is now venturing into developing industrial parks and today announce their first launch of G Square Industrial Estate at Arakkonam, an affordable industrial park bang on Chennai-Arakkonam Highway. With this new venture G Square is planning to expand into Chennai, Trichy and Coimbatore and provide affordable industrial spaces.

Located at one of Tamil Nadu's prime industrial hubs at Arakkonam. This project will provide industries to set up their facilities in a location that has access to amenities like the Railway siding track, Power stations - 220KVA and 110KVA substations, excellent water source, telecom connection from all major service providers with close proximity to established industries and a dedicated helipad in the park.

G Square Industrial Estate provides single land parcels in a 400 acres expanse that can be tailor-made for industry-specific needs which makes it suitable for setting up logistics, steel, cement, battery industries, and many more. The industrial park is strategically placed in a manner that it is well connected to prime locations such as upcoming Nice road, which connects Bengaluru highway in just 10 minutes (7 km), Vellankadu Kancheepuram which is just 40 minutes (25 km) from the Bangalore Highway, upcoming peripheral ring road at Vengathur, which connects Ennore and Mahabalipuram, Outer ring road at Pattabiram and the Ennore Port which is 2 hours from the property. The park is very close to railways stations- Arakkonam railway junction and Puliamangalam railway station and the 2000 acres INS Rajali Arakkonam Navy air station all within 5 kms. Arakkonam is known to have the highest labour pool as people travel daily from Thiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, and Chennai to work in this industrial region, thus this industrial park will provide huge job opportunities for people of Arakkonam and the villages surrounding it.

Commenting on the launch of G Square Industrial Estate, Eshwar N, Chief Executive Officer, G Square Realtors Private Limited said, "G Square Industrial Estate is the industrial real estate arm of G Square, and will focus on providing affordable industrial spaces across Tamil Nadu and this project is in Arakkonam which has the most wanted industrial land needs near Chennai. G Square Industrial Estate in Arakkonam will be the first affordable industrial park in Tamil Nadu with every industrial facility that is needed. With this G Square intends to solve the challenge of readymade industrial lands being available. The key differentiator we see with our new venture is that this would enable the industries to have free hold of the land if they buy the land parcels from us which in-turn gives complete freedom for the industries to develop the space into their own way without any restrictions."

G Square is South India's largest and Tamil Nadu's No. 1 real estate developer with acres of land parcels.

Spread across Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur and coming soon in Trichy, Ballari and Bengaluru. 15 years of real estate experience and delivered 6 million sq. ft. so far to 4000+ happy customers. 2000 acres of land bank available and has delivered 1000 acres of industrial lands to prestigious clientele like CEAT, JK Tyres, ELGI, Murugappa, CGI, Ascendas, etc.

For more details log on to: | 89396 90004.

