G20: After Air India, IndiGo announces one-time waiver for Delhi-specific passengers

New Delhi [India], September 6 : In view of the ensuing G20 Summit which has necessitated some restrictions in the national capital, Indigo on Wednesday announced it is offering a one-time waiver on charges attached with rescheduling or cancelling for passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 8 to 11.

"Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 08 to 11, 2023,” IndiGo said in a press statement.

It said customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds.

“Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance. In case of any further queries, passengers are requested to contact our customer care numbers at 0124 6173838 or 0124 4973838,” it added.

Air India had on Tuesday announced that passengers holding confirmed tickets to and from Delhi between September 7 and 11 will be given a one-time waiver of applicable charges, in case if they wish to change their flight or date of travel owing to restrictions imposed in the national capital. "Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable," it had said.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

