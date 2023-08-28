G7 CR - A Noventiq Company Launches ‘Azure Plus Program’ to Redefine Cloud Modernization Journey

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 28: G7 CR - A Noventiq Company, launches the 'Azure Plus Program' exclusively for companies who are leveraging Microsoft Azure for hosting their applications and data. With the emergence of generative AI, technological upgrades and advancements play a pivotal role in business success. This is where the ‘Azure Plus Program – Cloud Modernization Initiative’ comes into picture to bridge the gap and help organizations stay abreast in their IT modernization journey.

With G7 CR’s Azure Plus Program, businesses can drive a host of benefits like business agility, 10x faster delivery time and reduced cost. Also, the program allows CXOs and IT Leaders to spur innovation and bring digital transformation by offering industry tailored consulting and cloud modernization best practices at no additional cost.

The Azure Plus Program aims to enhance the existing Azure-based infrastructure and applications to foster technological advancements. One of the critical challenges that IT leaders face while modernizing applications on the cloud is the size of the application and datasets scattered across multiple departments. To modernize such a huge number of workloads at scale, businesses require a strategic modernization approach and a reliable managed service provider. G7 CR brings in a robust modernization strategy and an industry-tailored approach which blends well with the organizational goals.

Even in technically advanced organizations, sometimes it’s difficult to meet the changing demands of technical expertise and modernizing workloads on Azure without proper guidance. Also, it raises several concerns about data security if not done properly. G7 CR’s Azure Plus Program takes over this burden from CXOs by going an extra mile to supercharge the Azure experience. It uplifts organizations to swiftly adapt to evolving technology demands while keeping costs and resources optimized.

Modernizing applications and data on Microsoft Azure becomes effortless and hassle-free with the G7 CR’s Azure Plus Program offers access to Azure certified cloud solution architects, free PoCs, detailed workshops, comprehensive consulting and assessments. Unlike other providers, G7 CR offers a multitude of cloud-managed services worth USD 50K via Azure Plus Program in the form of service credits. These services are designed to empower businesses with holistic cloud solutions, showcasing G7 CR's commitment to enhancing operational excellence and ensuring clients receive maximum value from their Azure investment. Considering the program's exclusivity, the offer is restricted to a maximum of 100 nominations, with phase 1 closing on December 31, 2023.

Talking about the ‘Azure Plus Program,’ Jesintha Louis, Chief Executive Officer, G7 CR Technologies, said, “As the most trusted MSP Partner of Microsoft, G7 CR is unwavering in its commitment to redefine the cloud modernization journey through the exclusive Azure Plus Program. With the program's innovative managed services approach, we empower organizations that are leveraging Azure to maximize their ROI and drive operational efficiency. G7 CR's mission is to lead the way in transforming the digital landscape for businesses across the spectrum.”

G7 CR - A Noventiq Company, is India's Most Trusted Cloud Managed Service Provider and a leading global information technology, consulting, and cloud services company. It’s specialized in offering comprehensive cloud solutions and services. Headquartered in Bengaluru (India), G7 CR aims to “Create Value for Customers & Partners” built on “Trust & Collaboration.” Being exclusive “Gold Partners of Microsoft,” G7 CR Technologies is helping businesses in speedy and agile technology transformations. Microsoft conferred G7 CR Technologies with the Country Partner of The Year Award in the last two consecutive years. This award recognizes G7 CR Technologies as a deep tech cloud partner delivering technology solutions on an exceptionally large scale.

