GAIL becomes first Maharatna PSU to go live with "RISE with SAP - S/4HANA on Cloud"

New Delhi [India], June 27 : GAIL (India) on Friday announced it has successfully gone live with SAP S/4 HANA in a formal launch earlier this week.

The launch event was graced by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL, in besides R.K. Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL; Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects), GAIL; Ayush Gupta, Director (HR), GAIL; Sanjay Kumar, Director (Marketing), GAIL; Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (BD), GAIL; and Rajnesh Singh, Chief Vigilance Officer, GAIL.

Joining them on this landmark occasion were Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director, SAP, Indian Subcontinent and other distinguished seniors from GAIL and SAP, who witnessed this significant digital milestone in GAIL's transformation journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL, remarked, "This is a strategic leap forward that will help us deliver even greater value to our customers, employees and stakeholders."

With this initiative christened "Navodaya", GAIL said it became the first Maharatna PSU to achieve this milestone.

Despite the complexities involved, the implementation and migration have been completed within the scheduled time of one year, it noted.

Rakesh Kumar Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL, highlighting the benefits of this new enterprise said "This transition to a cloud-enabled intelligent ERP system is not about technology - it's about building a stronger, smarter, and more agile enterprise."

Hosted on a robust and scalable cloud platform, this strategic migration, according to GAIL, involved a full transition from the company's legacy ECC system to the next-generation SAP S/4HANA Cloud, strengthening GAIL's IT foundation for future growth and innovation.

In his address, Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director, SAP, Indian Subcontinent, said, "This landmark achievement will help GAIL grow exponentially in efficiency and the journey of AI to achieve new heights."

With this move, GAIL said it is positioned to leverage intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automationreinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, digital innovation, and resilience in today's dynamic business landscape.

