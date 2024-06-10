GAIL to set up 1500 KTA ethane cracker project in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], June 10 : GAIL (India) Limited has announced its intention to establish a 1500 KTA (kilotons per annum) ethane cracker project in Ashta, located in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to a press release, this project is expected to boost the production of various ethylene derivatives and marks a major expansion in GAIL's business operations.

According to a disclosure made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), GAIL has already submitted a formal request to the Madhya Pradesh State Government for the provision of necessary enablers to facilitate the project.

As part of the preliminary arrangements, the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC) has initiated the process of allocating approximately 800 hectares of land for the project.

The proposed ethane cracker aims to enhance GAIL's production capacity for various ethylene derivatives.

Ethylene is a critical feedstock for the petrochemical industry, used in the manufacture of a wide range of products including plastics, resins, and synthetic fibres.

The new facility is poised to contribute significantly to the region's industrial growth and economic development.

The new ethane cracker project by GAIL does not involve any modifications or expansions to existing facilities as it is a completely new endeavour. This means that there is no current capacity to consider or build upon, making the notion of existing capacity not applicable in this context.

As for the timeline for adding this new capacity, it remains undetermined at this stage. The progression of the project depends on several factors, including approval from GAIL's board.

This approval is contingent on the company securing favourable conditions and the necessary support from the state government.

The process involves comprehensive planning and coordination with various stakeholders to ensure a smooth execution.

The investment required for this project is projected to be around Rs 60,000 crore.

The mode of financing for the project has yet to be finalized. GAIL is currently evaluating various financing options, and the details will be decided at a later stage.

This decision will involve careful consideration of funding sources to ensure the financial viability and sustainability of the project.

The rationale behind this ambitious project is clear: it aligns perfectly with GAIL's strategic objective of business expansion.

By enhancing its production capabilities in the petrochemical sector, GAIL aims to solidify its market position and drive significant growth.

The ethane cracker project is a pivotal step towards achieving long-term business goals, positioning GAIL as a major player in the industrial landscape.

