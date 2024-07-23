Gajendra Shrivastava Productions Releases Soulful Song “Kaahe Bisrayo” sung by Javed Ali And Soumee Sailsh

New Delhi (India), July 23: Gajendra Shrivastava Productions proudly announces the release of “Kaahe Bisrayo”, a poignant song that captures the essence of love and separation. Sung by the talented Javed Ali and Soumee Sailsh, the song is directed by Rajiv Ruia and stars Ravi Bhatia and Kajal Chouhan in a captivating narrative of love and breakup.

Produced by Gajendra Shrivastava, the song’s choreography by Dinesh Sahani and Neetu Pandey adds depth to its emotional storytelling. With music by Pravin Heera and cinematography by Eugine D’Souza, “Kaahe Bisrayo” promises a visual and auditory treat for audiences worldwide.



The production celebrated the birthday of Soumee Sailsh during the event where the cast and crew were honored with appreciation trophies for their dedication and performance. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Chhattisgarh, the song not only showcases the region’s beauty but also enhances the narrative’s emotive power.

“We are thrilled to present ‘Kaahe Bisrayo’ to our audience,” said Gajendra Shrivastava, expressing his enthusiasm for the project. “The song delves deep into the complexities of relationships, beautifully portrayed by Ravi Bhatia and Kajal Chouhan.”

The music video, now available on YouTube, has already garnered attention for its soul-stirring melody and captivating visuals. Fans of Javed Ali and newcomers alike are praising the song for its heartfelt rendition and engaging storyline.

“Kaahe Bisrayo” marks another milestone for Gajendra Shrivastava Productions, known for its commitment to delivering quality entertainment. With this release, the production house continues to push boundaries in music and filmmaking, promising more innovative projects in the future.

https://youtu.be/VH1N4gkawio?si=F_p-eLiDTx22kd3U

