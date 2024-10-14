Gajendra Verma's 'Enna Yaad' marks the first release from his highly anticipated album 'Good Vibes Only'

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 14: Renowned singer-songwriter Gajendra Verma, celebrated for his heartfelt and soul-stirring melodies, has just released the first track, Enna Yaad, from his much-awaited album Good Vibes Only. Known for his ability to seamlessly connect with listeners' emotions, Gajendra's new single captures the raw, poignant story of separation and longing, which has already captivated fans across the globe.

After teasing the song on social media and building anticipation with glimpses of the music video, Enna Yaad is now available for fans to enjoy in its entirety. Set against a breathtaking backdrop, the music video immerses viewers in a deeply emotional narrative of heartbreak and introspection. With its lyrical depth, soothing composition, and Gajendra's signature emotive vocals, Enna Yaad showcases a balance of melancholy and beauty, resonating with listeners from the very first note.

Speaking on the song's release, Gajendra Verma shared, "Enna Yaad is a track that is very close to my heart. The story, the emotions, and the experience we've created with this song are incredibly special. I'm overwhelmed by the love it's receiving so far, and I can't wait for everyone to dive into the rest of the Good Vibes Only album."

The song's music video, directed by Vikram Singh and Preet Singh Bhullar, features Gajendra Verma alongside Clara O'Connor, bringing the emotional tension of the song to life with graceful choreography and a dreamlike visual treatment. The song was co-written by Gajendra and the legendary Bulleh Shah, combining traditional poetic influence with Gajendra's modern musical style. Released under DroomMusic, the track is expected to amass even more attention as Gajendra gears up for his upcoming Good Vibes Only India tour.

Good Vibes Only - A New Chapter in Gajendra Verma's Journey. Good Vibes Only marks Gajendra's continued evolution as an artist, blending genres like Pop, R&B, Funk, and Synthwave across its eight tracks. The album not only explores new musical landscapes but also solidifies Gajendra's ability to craft meaningful stories through song. With Enna Yaad as the first taste of the album, listeners can expect a journey of raw emotion and melodic innovation in the tracks to come.

Alongside the album release, Gajendra is also preparing for his Good Vibes Only India Tour, where fans will get the opportunity to experience his new music live across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Goa. The tour will feature intimate meet-and-greet sessions, acoustic performances, and more, offering fans a chance to connect with the artist on a deeper level.

With previous hits like Mann Mera and Tera Ghata garnering millions of views, Gajendra's latest work promises to continue his successful streak while adding new dimensions to his discography. Gaana, a key partner of the Good Vibes Only project, has already seen massive success with Gajendra's music, including over 100 million streams of Tera Ghata alone. This partnership sets the stage for another round of chart-topping hits with Good Vibes Only.

Youtube Song - https://youtu.be/Qp5zrsed2zE

