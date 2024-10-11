Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology Hosts International Conference on Sustainable Business Practices (ICSBP 3.0)

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11: The Department of Management at Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology, Greater Noida, successfully organized the International Conference on Sustainable Business Practices (ICSBP 3.0) on September 27-28, 2024. The conference brought together experts, scholars, and practitioners from around the world to discuss sustainable business strategies and their impact on the global economy.

The conference was inaugurated by Mr. Naveen Garg, Site Reliability Lead - Fraud and Abuse Security Division at Akamai Technologies USA. As the Chief Guest, Garg delivered a thought-provoking keynote address on the crucial role of cybersecurity in driving sustainable business practices. He underscored that data privacy, encryption, compliance with international data localization laws, and robust access controls are not merely technical considerations but foundational elements for safeguarding businesses against breaches. His expertise left a lasting impact, as participants came to realize that long-term sustainability can only be achieved by integrating comprehensive data security measures, which are essential to protect both business operations and reputations in today's evolving digital landscape.

Prof. (Dr.) Vikram Bali, Director of Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology, highlighted the growing importance of sustainability in business operations during his address. He underscored how adopting sustainable practices is no longer an option but a necessity in today's competitive and environmentally conscious market.

The conference witnessed the presentation of research papers by participants from across the globe, offering diverse perspectives on sustainable business practices. Scholars discussed innovative approaches to achieving sustainability while addressing pressing challenges in various industries.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Akhil Agnihotri, Professor in the Department of Management. Dr. Agnihotri expressed gratitude to all participants, including international and national attendees, for their valuable contributions. He also extended thanks to the organizing committee for their efforts in making the event a resounding success.

The two-day conference provided a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, reinforcing Galgotias College's commitment to advancing sustainable business practices and global dialogue on pressing issues.

