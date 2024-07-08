Galgotias University Hosts Insightful Workshop on Research Analysis Using R

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 8: Galgotias University is delighted to announce the successful commencement of an enriching workshop on Research Analysis using R. The workshop, led by eminent scholars Dr Mohit Garg from IIT Delhi and Dr Amit Tiwari from Delhi University, is providing participants with invaluable practical knowledge and hands-on experience in data analysis and research methodologies.

Dr Garg and Dr Tiwari, both recognized experts in their fields, are offering participants a unique opportunity to learn from their extensive knowledge and experience. The workshop is designed to empower attendees to conduct their own research and data analysis projects more effectively, enhancing their skills and broadening their academic and professional horizons.

In a statement, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his enthusiasm, "At Galgotias University, we are committed to fostering a learning environment that encourages innovation and excellence. This workshop, with its focus on practical application and expert guidance, embodies our mission to equip our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their respective fields."

We are honored to have Dr Shantnu Ganguly, Director Libraries at Ashoka University, as our esteemed Chief Guest. His presence and insights add tremendous value to the event.

Galgotias University is proud to be ranked 3rd in India for filing the maximum number of patents, as reported by the Indian Patent Office. The university is a research-focused institution with 13,000 publications, including 4,415 Scopus-indexed publications. Our research scholars are accomplishing amazing work with the facilities and guidance provided by the university, further cementing our reputation for academic excellence.

The ongoing workshop promises to be a transformative experience for all participants, reinforcing Galgotias University's commitment to academic excellence and innovative learning.

Galgotias University stands as a beacon of excellence, recognized with an NAAC A+ Accreditation and QS 5 Star rating for Teaching, Academic Development, Facilities, Innovation, and Employability. Home to over 35,000 students across 20 schools, it offers a vibrant academic environment with over 200 programs. The university excels in industry collaboration, partnering with over 1,000 leading companies such as Apple and Infosys. It boasts an impressive research record with 13,000 publications, including 4,415 in Scopus. Galgotias University ranks 3rd in India for patent filings and has achieved the QS I-GAUGE Platinum rating for Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, and Agricultural Sciences. In the THE Impact Rankings, it ranks 201-300 globally for SDG1, SDG14, and SDG15, and 301-400 for SDG2, SDG12, SDG13, and SDG16. It also ranks 4th in India for SDG16. Additionally, it is lauded for innovation, achieving an "Excellent" rating in ARIIA 2021 and receiving the highest 4 Star Rating by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC), GoI, since 2020. Galgotias University is a vibrant community dedicated to academic excellence and holistic development.

