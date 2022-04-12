Gaming YouTube channel FireEyes Gaming close to reaching the 4 million mark

FireEyes Gaming, one of the most widely popular gaming YouTube channels has crossed 3.97 million subscribers. A brainchild of Pratham Shaw, FireEyes was started by Pratham in the year 2019 and has grown since then at a rapid pace.

"The gaming industry in India has caught fire since the last decade. But it was for the Covid-19 pandemic that more and more individuals began to try their hands on virtual gaming. As all of us were confined to the four walls of our home, there was more time and the need for entertainment and hence the online gaming industry proliferated rapidly', says founder Pratham Shaw on the golden phase of his YouTube channel which was during the pandemic.

Pratham Shaw comes from rural India and was a student of class 10th when he was building his YouTube channel. He is currently 17-years-old, hailing from a small town in West Bengal. Despite his young age, unstable connectivity and family pressure to focus on studies, FireEyes was launched by Pratham owing to his passion for Gaming.

FireEyes Gaming majorly hosts videos on power-packed Action-adventure live- games. Pratham proficiently adds humor through his commentary while playing the game, which makes his videos more interesting. It is this extra-added punch that makes each video garner lakhs of views.

Moreover, the Gaming channel covers a wide range of videos ranging from prank videos to BTS videos. Having so much fun and adventure at one channel has helped it make one of the most followed pages on YouTube in such a short span.

Talking about founding a leading YouTube channel at a nascent age, Pratham Shaw said, "Apart from fascinating me, Gaming is a way for most people to feel relaxed while sharpening their mind. I was also drawn to gaming at a very young age and I wanted to share that value ".

The channel has a niche audience which is loyal to the videos created by Pratham. The channel has grown immensely in a very short span which is all accredited to the hard work, passion and perseverance of the founder. It is surprising to see that without revealing his face to the audience for the longest time, Pratham was able to able to build his viewership to milestone which takes years to build for most people.

"We are happy to undertake collaborations with the best in the virtual gaming industry including Garena Free Fire, 6 pro players, Aditech etc. I have also been doing some review videos of games and gaming tactics and the next step is to broaden this reach to international boundaries", says Pratham on his expansion plans.

In the future, Pratham wishes to scale this top-notch YouTube gaming channel to connect with millions of active subscribers across the world. With gaming culture spreading to every nook and corner of the world, the channel is set to lead the way in bringing together the gaming community.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor