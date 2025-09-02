Gandhi Family Celebrates Maha Ganesh Utsav 2025 with Eco-Friendly ‘Ghar Ka Ganesh’ in Juhu, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: This year, the Gandhi family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha crafted entirely from paper mesh, staying true to their commitment towards sustainability and environmental harmony.

The highlight of the celebration was a thoughtfully designed theme that depicted Lord Ganesha at Mount Kailash, alongside Lord Shiva, witnessing the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas. The theme not only captured the divine essence of devotion but also conveyed a spiritual and cultural message of reverence for India's holy shrines.

Concept Creation: The artistic vision was brought to life by Khyati Gajivala Gandhi, who has been creating extraordinary Ganesh Chaturthi theme decorations for the past 21 years. Her innovative approach continues to inspire eco-conscious festivities while preserving the grandeur of the Maha Ganesh Utsav.

Location:

Gandhi Residence,1203, Imperial Residency, 12th Gulmohar Road, Juhu, Mumbai – 400049

Through this unique celebration, the Gandhi family reinforces the importance of adopting eco-friendly practices in traditional festivals, ensuring that devotion to Lord Ganesha goes hand in hand with responsibility towards nature.

