GAPPU's Jambox Goes Viral With 155 Million Views -- India's Party Cajon Makes Global Noise

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12: In a country where music binds hearts and rhythms spark connections, GAPPU's latest innovation, Jambox, has struck a chord like no other. Launched 5 months ago, this portable, party-friendly percussion instrument has exploded across social media, amassing over 155 million views across platforms and generating a tidal wave of demand nationwide.

Designed for spontaneous jam sessions, house parties, office gatherings, and even beach outings, Jambox blends portability, striking design, and rich acoustic performance. It's not just an instrument it's a vibe in a box.

"We knew we had something special, but the response has been overwhelming," said Pallab Ghosh, Co-founder of GAPPU. "In a matter of days, reels, reviews, and reaction videos featuring Jambox flooded Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter). Musicians, influencers, and everyday music lovers made it their own and that's what we dreamed of."

The handcrafted cajon, with its stylish design and carry-handle convenience, was built to make music accessible anywhere, anytime. It's part of GAPPU's mission to bring high-quality, Made in India percussion instruments to the global stage and Jambox is proving to be its breakout star.

Social media traction aside, Jambox has triggered a massive spike in orders from both Indian metros and overseas markets. GAPPU's workshops in Kolkata are now working round the clock to meet the surge in demand, reinforcing the company's commitment to craftsmanship and community.

As GAPPU gears up for its next production phase, the Jambox is not just an internet sensation it's a testament to India's growing place in the world of modern music innovation.

Jambox is not just heard. It's felt. And now, it's everywhere.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor