Gardengram plants to open its stores across every Indian city

New Delhi [India], March 15 (/PNN): Gardengram, a one-of-its-kind Govt recognised startup, aims to expand its stores to every Indian city. This expansion of its stores will support the local nurseries by strengthening their network and reach. Gardengram is currently catering to its customers in 20 Indian states and some remote areas. With its new stores, the company is looking forward to further maximising its customer reach and extending its footprints pan India.

Gardengram was founded by Tanvi Prakash to cater to the people's love for gardening and nature. Over the past few years, people have become immersed in the practice of gardening more than ever. The global pandemic has not only made people realise the importance of nature but also brought them closer to nature. As a result, more and more Indians are discovering their green thumbs. In this scenario, Gardengram offers individuals easy access to all gardening products and tools under one roof. The online platform has a vast collection of plants that includes aromatic plants, succulent plants, herb plants, spice plants, flowering plants, and many more. At Gardengram, you can also get the highest quality gardening equipment, such as hanging pots, fertilisers, potting mixes, and all other gardening accessories. Also, they are into vertical gardening, landscaping, gardening-related workshops designed for schools and residential societies, and gardening-related consultations.

Talking about the company, Tanvi shares, "In recent years, Indians have embraced gardening to express and embrace their innate desire for connection with nature and their appreciation for the beauty and simplicity of life. With our products and services, we are here to encourage people in home gardening. Also, in cities and metropolitan, the everyday stress and demanding schedule are taking a toll on mental health. Being closer to greens brings calm and relieves anxiety. So, Gardengram is here to empower its customers through gardening."

While people's love for plants is real, finding beautiful plants and all the equipment for gardening can be challenging for them, especially in today's fast-paced city life. So, Gardengram's online platform brings all your gardening requirements to your doorstep. Under the leadership of Tanvi, Gardengram has already established its merit as a new-age startup and foothold in the marketplace. The company is now looking forward to reaching new milestones of business growth with its new stores across all Indian states.

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor