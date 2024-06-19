Garment Mantra Lifestyle Board Meeting Announcement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: Garment Mantra Lifestyle Board Meeting to Be Held On Monday, 8Th July, 2024. Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 8th July, 2024 to consider and approve a proposal for issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders and also to Increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration in the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company

The Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed with effect from close of business hours of June 19, 2024 till 48 hours after the conclusion of the meeting of the Board i.e. till end of day, July 10, 2024.

The company is engaged in manufacturing and supplying knitted fabric and garments. Its products include all the age group segments garments such as kids wear, men's wear, ladies wear, boys and girls wear.

Garment Mantra is a company focused on fulfilling the fashion and lifestyle aspirations of Mass Indian Population. The promoters of the company have extensive experience in the Textile Industry for over 3 decades. Garment Mantra has 3 business divisions. Firstly, Garment Mantra is engaged in the business of garment manufacturing and selling of both Knitted Fabrics as well as Knitted Garments. Its manufacturing facilities are situated in Tirupur "Knit City of India". The company's complete range consist about 5,000 products and are mainly targeted to mass customers, which constitute around 70% of domestic population. The company's products are available pan-India through a vast network of wholesalers and distributors.

GMLL lays emphasis on affordable cost of product without compromising on the quality of the product. GMLL has unique business models which will be key revenue and growth drivers; Poorti & Full Choice: wholesale and Retail textile surplus model which deals with wholesalers and retailers across the country and also from international markets to source textile surplus, the larger share of this business is with small unorganized players who have limited access to larger markets domestically and internationally versus GMLL which has a strong penetrated network across markets. Beauty of This Model is Cash and Carry with tokenized system.

