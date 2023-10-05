Gartner Digital Markets Organised the INSIGHTS SUMMIT - an Expert Roundtable Conference Discussing the Growth Strategies of Indian SaaS Leaders

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 5: With an aim to delve deeper into the world of SaaS and explore forward-looking strategies for Indian SaaS companies to navigate the uncertain economy, Gartner Digital Markets recently organised the Insights Summit. The Summit was an invite-only event featuring 50 India-based SaaS leaders in the Millenium City of Gurugram, Haryana. It welcomed a host of notable industry leaders, including Ken Allard, Gartner Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Gartner Digital Markets, Partha Iyengar, Gartner Vice President Analyst and co-founder of Gartner India, along with Narayan Adeeb, VP-Digital Markets, DMC India Operations. Also present were Pit Rissiek, Area Vice President of Sales at Gartner Digital Markets, Reetesh Pandey, Performance Marketing Director at Whatfix, and Arun Natarajan, Vice President of Marketing at Xoxoday along with several other expert analysts, stalwarts, stakeholders, and entrepreneurs of the Indian SaaS ecosystem.

The one-day conclave focused on the theme of "Finding growth in uncertain times" by shining the spotlight on growth opportunities and challenges in the new economy. The aim was to equip entrepreneurs with the right knowledge and insights to navigate the ever-evolving harsh market conditions and build profitable, scalable businesses of the future. Besides the opportunity to network with like-minded leaders, the event also provided a platform for Gartner Digital Markets to unveil exclusive new research on today's software buyer mindset.

Sharing his views on the summit's success, Ken Allard, Chief Marketing Officer and leader of Gartner Digital Markets, said: "At Gartner Digital Markets, our focus is to help organizations accelerate their growth by embracing the right software and services. With our four brands, Capterra, GetApp, Software Advice, and UpCity, we make up the largest digital marketplace in the world." He added, "We are excited about the future opportunities for collaboration and innovation within our digital marketplaces, underlining the dedication to facilitating informed software decisions and enabling organizational growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor