Gataca Welcomes Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Co-Founder to Champion Health & Performance

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30: In a move that blends science, self-care, and star power, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially joined Gataca, a longevity and performance-focused nutraceutical company, as its co-founder.

Known for her discipline, grit, and deep commitment to health, Samantha now brings her voice, vision, and curiosity to a brand focused on helping people live longer through peak performance.

Gataca aims to help people optimize their health, enhance performance, and extend longevity through cutting-edge, science-backed nutraceuticals. At the heart of its lineup is the NMN supplement that boosts NAD+, a vital molecule responsible for cellular energy, DNA repair, and healthy aging. Since NAD+ levels decline with age, replenishing them with NMN can lead to increased energy, sharper focus, and improved recovery, among other health benefits.

For enhanced results, Gataca offers NMN in powerful bundles with Apigenin and TMGApigenin helps preserve NAD+ by blocking its breakdown, while TMG supports healthy methylation as NAD+ levels rise. Together, they form a complete, synergistic stack for those serious about performance and longevity.

For Samantha, the connection was immediate. "I've always believed in taking control of my health and performance. When I began taking Gataca's NMN supplement (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide), the results were clear: more energy, better recovery, and greater clarity," she shares. "But what truly drew me in was the science and intention behind the brand. Gataca isn't about hype but real solutions for real people."

Beyond using the products, Samantha is actively involved in new product research and strategy at Gataca. Her popular wellness podcast, Take 20, reflects the same values, open conversations about optimizing the mind and body, and staying resilient in a fast-paced world.

Alongside NMN, Gataca offers additional targeted supplements like TMG, Apigenin, Trans-Resveratrol, and Ca-AKG each designed to impact various aspects of performance and longevity.

With Samantha as co-founder, Gataca is set to deepen its commitment to performance, purpose, and longevity.

