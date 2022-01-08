GATE 2022 Admit Card dates new expected dates: Steps to download the Admit Card for 2022 Exam

Indian Institute of National Technology, Kharagpur, annually organizes the GATE examination 2022, and, likewise, they are doing it this year.

Students who have applied for the exam are curious to know when they will download the admit card. Well, the wait has not been released yet but the details that you need while downloading the GATE 2022 admit card has been released.

According to the official website of GATE 2022, it was expected that the admit card would release on Jan 7, 2022 but again it gets postponed till further notice.

Speculations are saying that dates would announce soon till then the students need to wait for further notice about the exam as well as admit card.

How to Download the Gate 2022 Admit Card:

The steps are very simple, and you need to follow them to download the admit card. These are as follows:

* Visit the official website at

* On the main page, you will see that it asks for an enrollment ID and password, along with a captcha. Please complete the asked details sincerely.

* Now hit on the submit button, and your admit card will appear right in front of you.

* From here, you can download the admit card after checking out all the details and take out the printout as well.

* Make sure you have the enrolment ID and password available as you have generated them at the time of registration because without them, getting the admit card will not be easy.

Points to remember considering GATE 2022 admit card:-

Important points that candidates need to keep in mind while considering the GATE 2022 admit card. These are as follows:

It doesn't matter to which caste or community you belong. The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will not issue any duplicate admit cards at the test center.

Candidates are requested to take a color printout of the admit card so that there will be no trouble at the time of verification when they reach the examination center.

If your registration was incomplete or unsuccessful, the admit card will not be issued to you, and you will need to wait to appear for the next examination.

FAQ:

When will the GATE 2022 admit card be available?

The Gate 2022 admit card will be available on the official website soon. With the help of their enrollment ID and password, students can download it.

When is the GATE 2022 examination?

The GATE 2022 examination tentative date is February 5th 2022. Students can reach out to the center on time and appear for the exam.

When will the answer key for the GATE 2022 examination be available?

Well, the answer key will probably be available within 48 hours after the commencement of the examination. Rest assured; we will keep you updated.

Students should focus upon their preparation till next dates of admit card. Students can also start their preparation with Oswaal previous year-solved question papers for GATE 2022 Exams. Students will get different learning aspects there like:

* 12 Years Solved Papers 2010-2021 (Year-wise) with detailed explanations

* 2 Sample Question Papers - Smart Answer key with detailed explanations.

* Blended Learning (Print and online support)

* Tips & Tricks to Crack the Exam in the first attempt

* GATE Qualifying Cut-offs and Highest Marks of 2021 and 2020- Steam-wise

* GATE General Aptitude 2021 to 2017 - Trend Analysis

* GATE Score Calculation

* Mind Maps and concept learnings

When will the results be out?

Most probably, the result for the GATE 2022 examination will be announced on March 17, 2022. The rest entirely depends on the situation and conditions going on.

