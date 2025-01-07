Gauntlet Announces AI-Powered Cloud Security Solution

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 7: Gauntlet Technologies Private Limited, a cyber security company established in Bangalore, launches Gauntlet, its award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) offering comprehensive Cloud, Code, and Al Security monitoring capabilities.

The platform harnesses Generative AI (GenAl) to expedite the resolution of security vulnerabilities and eliminate human errors. Gauntlet simultaneously enables organizations to demonstrate compliance with over 20 international security & regulatory standards. Entrusting their security responsibilities to Gauntlet helps businesses to remain focused on what they do best - delivering high-quality products and services.

Gauntlet has gone through rigorous market validation, and has proven its efficacy across industry verticals, including healthcare, fintech, and manufacturing.

Gauntlet's customers have saved millions of dollars by using the product to stop security breaches and maintaining a strong cybersecurity posture.

Under the leadership of Sumanth Naropanth, Gauntlet Technologies was established by a team of information security specialists. Gauntlet Technologies was incubated under Deep Armor Technologies Private Limited, an internationally recognized firm, and a trusted cybersecurity partner to numerous Fortune 100 corporations and government organizations.

Speaking at the Event Naropanth said, "Gauntlet has been designed by people who work in the trenches. A comprehensive cloud, code and AI security monitoring software should be an indispensable part of your security toolkit. Gauntlet will enable you to find & fix vulnerabilities quickly, and help you maintain a strong cybersecurity posture."

