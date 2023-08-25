Gaurs Group Acquires Ownership of the Gorakhpur Lions in the BCCI Backed Up T20 League in Association with the UPCA

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25: The Gaurs Group, a leading Real Estate Major of the country headquartered in the Delhi-NCR region, has proudly announced its ownership of the Gorakhpur Lions franchise in the highly anticipated UP T20 League. This strategic move cements Gaurs Group's commitment to fostering sports and community development in the region.

Sports isn't an unknown territory for the Delhi-NCR based group, as they've been known to develop various infrastructures to support and uplift sport in one form or the other, including the majestic Gaur City Sports Complex. The Complex spread across a sprawling 18-Acres of land, is widely loved and revered by the residents of Gaur city. The Gorakhpur team is one of the six teams that'll be participating in the UP T20 League, joining the likes of Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi & Meerut in the upcoming league.

In a significant development unveiled during the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association's press conference on August 20, 2023, the UP T20 League is all set to kick off its inaugural season on August 30, 2023, with finals and the closing ceremony scheduled to be held on September 16, 2023. The league promises to be a spectacular showcase of cricketing talent, with some of the most prominent youngsters from Uttar Pradesh participating in the league.

Manoj Gaur, Chairman and MD, Gaurs Group, while addressing the media — extended his gratitude towards Ravi Kishan who graced the ceremony as the Guest of Honour. Mr. Kishan who is not only a veteran actor but also a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur extended his best wishes to the Gorakhpur Lions cricket team as they storm into the exhilarating arena of UP T20. His cheers resonate with the team's spirit, echoing the passion and dedication that fuels their journey towards victory.

Manoj Gaur, Chairman & Managing Director Gaurs Group, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Acquiring ownership of the Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League is an important step for the Gaurs Group. We see this as an opportunity to not only engage with cricket enthusiasts

but also to give back to the community. Our aim is to create a team that embodies the fierce spirit of Gorakhpur, and with #DahadegaGorakhpur and team anthem 'Jeet Ke Jayenge' as our rallying cry, we are determined to play fearless and aggressive cricket, and celebrate every bit like it's a win for all."

The official unveiling of the Gorakhpur Lions' Team Jersey, Logo, The Anthem 'Jeet Ke Jayenge', and the introduction of the 20-member squad took place on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the prestigious Hotel The Gaur Sarovar Premiere – Gaur City, Greater Noida. The team is all set to make a mark in the UP T20 League with its exciting set of players. The roster includes marquee players, Dhruv Chand Jurel and Mohsin Khan, who have already earned accolades in the IPL and domestic cricket.

Dhruv Chand Jurel, recognized for his explosive batting and magnetic fielding, is poised to lead the charge as the marquee batsman for the Gorakhpur Lions. Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan, renowned for his blistering fast bowling, adds firepower to the team's bowling arsenal. Both players have represented Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, contributing to the team's local flavour and connection with the community.

"Today marks a significant moment for the Gaurs Group as we step onto the cricketing field with the Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League. This venture symbolizes our deep-rooted commitment to embracing new horizons. It's not just about owning a team; it's about fostering unity, passion, and community spirit. With Gorakhpur's fervor coursing through our veins, we embark on this journey, determined to bring cricket closer to every heart.", said Veshesh Gaur, Director of Gaursons Sports Ventures expressing his excitement as Gorakhpur Lions look to step into the high octane cricket arena.

The 20-players squad of Gorakhpur Lions is as follows:

Dhruv Chand Jurel, Mohsin Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma, Abhishek Goswami, Siddharth Yadav, Yashovardhan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Karan Chaudhary, Ankit Chaudhary, Sunit Kumar, Rishabh Bansal, Devansh Chaturvedi, Kaartikaya Singh, Abdul Rehman, Anshuman Pandey, Ankit Rathi, Rishav Rai, Vivek Kumar, Puneet Gupta.

The Gorakhpur Lions' squad boasts a perfect blend of emerging talent, youth, and seasoned experience, making them formidable contenders in the UP T20 League. CP Plus, BOP, Investors clinic, Jaquar, Gold Line, Star Estate, Rybo Bathware, and APL APOLLO are proud to sponsor the Gaurs Group's acquisition of the Gorukhpur Lions cricket team in the BCCI-backed T20 league in association with the UPCA.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor