Gaurs Group unveils innovative commercial property schemes, Aims a sales turnover of 1000 crores in 3 months

Gaurs Group, a leading realty major from North India headquartered in Delhi with projects in regions like; Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna expressway and Ghaziabad, has announced one of the biggest schemes in commercial realty. The Group, which has developed and delivered multiple integrated townships, has come up with lucrative schemes for prospective buyers who would like to invest in commercial realty under multiple stages of development with secured expected returns, as all of the commercial projects are amidst densely populated residential pockets.

At Gaur City Center in Greater Noida (West), the company is offering the option of obtaining commercial property by paying 50 per cent of the cost to take possession and the remaining balance in 36 months through interest-free EMIs. Similarly, at The Hub in Gaur Yamuna City, Yamuna Expressway, customers can pay 50 per cent of the cost upfront and the remaining balance in 24 months through interest-free EMIs. Gaur World Smartstreet in Greater Noida (West) offers retail shops from 30 lakhs. Customers can pay 40 per cent of the cost and receive an assured rental at 18 per cent until possession. The balance can be paid in three easy staggered payment plans of 20 per cent each. Besides, the company also offers various exciting options, such as assured lease guarantee, free maintenance, zero maintenance and free parking.

"We have come up with some of the most attractive schemes for our prospective buyers who would like to invest in commercial realty under multiple stages of development with secured expected returns. All of our commercial projects are amidst densely populated residential pockets, offering a great investment opportunity," says Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group.

Gaurs Group, Delhi NCR's most reputed developer, is known for its uncompromising attitude towards impeccable construction quality and timely delivery. The company has delivered over 65 residential and commercial projects cumulatively spread over an area of 6.5 million square metres in both affordable and luxury segments. Besides, Gaurs has also developed two of the largest integrated townships in North India. A notable achievement of the Group was when it delivered close to 15000 units for possession in a single calendar year (2015).

